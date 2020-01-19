Class Notes:Jan. 19, 2020

Frye named W.Va. Collegiate Business Plan semi-finalist
Miranda Frye, a junior special education major with minors in business administration and sports business, from Manor, Pennsylvania has been named a semi-finalist in the West Virginia Collegiate Business Plan Competition. Wesleyan is one of 18 colleges and universities in the state to have at least one student advance to the semi-final round with a total of 31 teams moving onto the next stage of the competition.
A $10,000 grand prize awaits the winner in both the STEM and Innovation, and Lifestyle and Hospitality categories. An additional at-large award of $20,000 is made possible by Ray Zinn, founder of Micrel Semiconductors and the longest-serving CEO in Silicon Valley.
This is the 14th year for the West Virginia Collegiate Business Plan Competition, which is hosted by Encova Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship housed in the John Chambers College of Business and Economics at West Virginia University. The competition affords college students around the state the unique opportunity to make a business idea come to life with the support of state institutions of higher education and seasoned business professionals across the country.
Frye, who plays first base and the outfield on the Wesleyan Softball team, holds a 3.78 cumulative GPA. She is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. Her project falls under the Lifestyle and Hospitality category.
The semifinal competition will be held Jan. 31 at Fairmont State University.
Shepherd University Foundation announces new scholarship awardThe Shepherd University Foundation announces the creation of a scholarship award in support of West Virginia students majoring in education. The Paul V. Armstrong and Judy Harris Armstrong Education Scholarship was established by alumni Paul and Judy Armstrong, who both majored in education at Shepherd. The couple’s gift was inspired by Shepherd’s Last Dollar Fund, which provides gap funding for deserving Shepherd students.
The first award of the Paul V. Armstrong and Judy Harris Armstrong Education Scholarship was made for the 2019-2020 academic year to Jade DiNello, a senior elementary education major from Berkeley Springs. The award is designated in support of West Virginia residents majoring in education, with preference given to graduates of Philip Barbour High School, Richwood High School, Williamstown High School, or Braxton County High School.
To learn more about creating a named fund through the Shepherd University Foundation, contact Monica Lingenfelter, Shepherd University Foundation, P.O. Box 5000, Shepherdstown, WV, 25443-5000, 304-876-5397, or mlingenf@shepherd.edu, or visit https://shepherduniversi tyfoundation.org/.
Milton student named scholarship recipient
Harper True of Milton is a winner of the Terumo Americas Holding Inc. Scholarship Program sponsored by Terumo Americans Holding Inc.
She is the daughter of Jon True, an employee of Terumo Americans Holding Inc.
True is majoring in agriculture and medical biotechnology at the University of Kentucky. Her activities include: Young Life, food bank volunteer, soccer, student council and National Honor Society.
Fox, Neil named Benjamin A. Gilman International ScholarsMadisyn Fox, a freshman from Caldwell, and Christopher Neil, a junior from Kenna, have been named Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship recipients for the 2020 summer. They are the eighth and ninth Wesleyan students to win the distinctive scholarship in the past decade.
The Gilman Scholarship is a program of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) and is supported in its implementation by the Institute of International Education (IIE).
Fox is a physics and political science double major and is a Wesleyan Service Scholar. She is also minoring in the Honors Program and is an at-large member of Student Senate. The Greenbrier East High School graduate is also a Wesleyan Presidential, West Virginia Promise Scholar, and a NASA Research Fellowship recipient. She is the first freshman at Wesleyan to be named a Gilman Scholar.
Neil, a Ripley High School graduate, was the 2017 Wesleyan and WV MetroNews West Virginia Scholar winner. He is a biochemistry major and a member of the Bobcat Marching Band drum line. Neil is also vice president for retention at Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and a member of the college’s honor’s program and chemistry department’s Benzene Ring. He is also an active member of the Calvary United Methodist Church. Neil, who plans to pursue medical school after graduating from Wesleyan, will study in China this summer.