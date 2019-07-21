Class Notes: July 21, 2019

BMH Auxiliary scholarships
The Boone Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Committee has awarded five, $500 scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year. Each recipient is enrolled in a medical field and has been deemed worthy by the committee.
Lindsay Brown is the recipient of the Dickerson McColgan Scholarship, which is awarded each year to an employee of Boone Memorial Hospital who chooses to further his/her medical career. Lindsay currently works in the Physical Therapy/Sports Medicine Department and is enrolled in nursing school.
Other recipients include: Joel DeMersman, Cody Holstein, Katelyn Garretson and Gabrielle Green.
Pathways to STEM
Tyler Maddox, a fifth-grade graduate from Kenna Elementary in Charleston, joined other outstanding elementary school students from across the country to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF); Pathways to STEM, held from June 23-28 on the campus of Villanova University in Villanova, Pennsylvania. Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Maddox was nominated by fifth grade teacher, Stephanie Nesius. In Kenna’s gifted program since second grade, he graduated with a 4.0 grade point average and made the Principal’s List every year while at Kenna. During his graduation ceremony, he received the President’s Education Awards Program for Outstanding Academic Excellence (signed by President Trump); Achievement Award for Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools; Tech Savvy Award; and AR Honors Award.
At Kenna, Maddox was a basketball player/team captain where he has played point guard for the South Hills Youth Basketball and All-Star teams the past six years. For two years, he’s trained under Coach Greg White, former head coach for Marshall University’s boys’ basketball team.
He is the son of Ben and Alisha Maddox of Charleston.
