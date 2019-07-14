Class Notes: July 14, 2019

Minc Law offers new scholarship
Minc Law in Orange Village, Ohio, has created a new scholarship for college students. The Minc Law Scholarship was created with the belief that everyone who wants to continue learning in college should get the chance to do so. Minc Law has created a scholarship to give college students the chance to further their education by awarding one person a $1,500 scholarship to be applied to their college tuition bill.
Eligibility:
- Currently enrolled college students going into their freshman, sophomore, junior or senior year in fall 2019.
- Undergrad and graduate students
There are two options to apply for the Minc Law Scholarship. Applicants can provide an essay up to 1,000 words answering the qualifying question or create a 3-5-minute video response. The video will need to be published on YouTube or Vimeo and the link shared on the application page. The essays will be judged by the quality and substance of the answer to the question as well as correct grammar, spelling and properly cited resources. The video will be judged on the factors as well as creativity and quality of the presentation.
All submissions must be completed via the Minc Law website, https://www.minclaw.com/scholarship by July 31. The winner will be selected by the foundation panel by Aug. 31. The winning submission will be published on the company’s website along with information about the scholarship recipient.
Essay Question: Should there be federal laws that protect victims of cyberbullying, online harassment, revenge porn, and online defamation? Explain why or why not, and if yes, what should those laws be. Explain the pros and cons that could result if federal legislation were passed by Congress to attempt to address these issues?
GSC awards scholarship to Kanawha studentGlenville State College student Bethany Spelock of Glasgow has been awarded the H. Darrell and Violet Woofter Memorial Scholarship from the GSC Foundation for the 2019-20 academic school year. She is an Early Education and Elementary Education major and is the daughter of DeAnnia Blankenship-Spelock.
The H. Darrell and Violet Woofter Memorial Scholarship is funded by the residual estate of H. Darrel Woofter to express his appreciation for the educational opportunities afforded him and his wife Violet that allowed for their continuing success in their business and education careers. It is awarded to legal residents of Kanawha and Gilmer counties who have demonstrated academic achievement.
For more information about Glenville State College Scholarships, contact the GSC Foundation at 304-462-6380.
GSC graduate receives Leadership Award
Spring 2019 Glenville State College graduate Jacob Bullard has been selected as the 2018-19 Student Leadership Award recipient. Bullard is recognized for his life-saving actions while interning with the Burnsville Police Department.
Bullard received a challenge coin from the Glenville State College Department of Criminal Justice, as well as a letter from Congressman David McKinley commending him on his heroic efforts.
He now plans to pursue work in state or federal law enforcement.
