Class Notes: June 14, 2020

Concord University in Athens has established The Jonathan Powell Scholarship and George Floyd Memorial Scholarship.
The Jonathan Powell Scholarship: This scholarship honors the memory of a special child whose short life has inspired countless individuals and continues to give hope to many. The Jonathan Powell Scholarship has been established by the Jonathan Powell Hope Foundation and Tim and Melissa Powell of Princeton, in memory of their son, Jonathan Powell, age 4, who lost his courageous battle with Neuroblastoma in October 2002. Melissa Powell is a Concord alumna.
In the spirit of the foundation’s work, the new scholarship at Concord is dedicated to assisting childhood cancer survivors, or parents or siblings of a childhood cancer survivor or cancer victim financially as they pursue a college degree.
To be eligible to receive the Jonathan Powell Scholarship, a student must show evidence of academic promise and academic achievement. Guidelines for this scholarship state that it may be awarded to more than one student per year, and that the award is renewable for up to eight consecutive fall and spring semesters. The Concord University Foundation is administering the scholarship.
Concord students interested in applying for the Jonathan Powell Scholarship may go to concord.edu/jonathanpowell.
For additional information on the Jonathan Powell Scholarship or to contribute to this important new fund, please contact the Concord University Foundation at foundation @concord.edu or 304-384-6316.
George Floyd Memorial Scholarship: This new, fully endowed scholarship was established to honor the memory of George Floyd. During the memorial service broadcast recently, Concord University alumni Charles Hall, class of ’62, established the institution’s new scholarship to honor Floyd and challenges all universities to do the same. Hall grew up in a diverse working-class community in Rand in a “family that abhors racism.”
The application process and criteria for this award are still in the planning stages. The George Floyd Memorial Scholarship will, however, be awarded to Concord University students who are seeking careers with the intent on making a positive impact on the world as advocates for social change.
Contributions to the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship can be made through Concord’s website at www.concord.edu/donate.
