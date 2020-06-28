Class notes: June 28, 2020

Mercer County student named statewide ‘Kids Kick Opioids’ winner
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a Southern West Virginia student as the statewide winner of the “Kids Kick Opioids” contest, a competition meant to creatively illustrate the devastation caused by prescription painkiller abuse.
Judges selected Taylor Wright of Lashmeet/Matoaka Elementary School, in Mercer County, as the statewide winner. They chose her artwork from entries submitted by more than 3,500 students across the state. The contest has generated more than 12,800 entries since its inception.
The fourth-grader’s winning design depicts people trapped inside a pill bottle with the message, “Don’t bottle up your family over your addiction” — a reminder that opioid abuse affects more than just the user. It will soon appear in newspapers across West Virginia as the Attorney General’s next public service announcement. Judges also recognized Dakota Niebergau, an eighth-grade student at Rivesville Elementary/Middle School, in Marion County, and Mia Pietranon, an eighth-grade student at St. Paul Catholic School, in Weirton, as statewide runners-up. Their designs will appear with Taylor’s on the Attorney General’s website.
Judges recognized winning entries from 41 students overall. Wright, Niebergau, Pietranon and each of the regional winners will have their work displayed at the State Capitol in the fall.
The West Virginia State Medical Association, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the Attorney General in judging the public service announcement contest.
Concord University students among finalists in business completion
A team of Concord University students is among five finalists in the West Virginia Innovation and Business Model Competition. The competition’s semifinals were part of Innovation Weekend, held March 6-7 on the campus of Marshall University, in Huntington.
As finalists, CU teammates Madison Lilly and Hannah Lawrence were to advance to the statewide finals originally planned for April 2 in Charleston. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the finals were canceled and each of the five finalist teams was awarded $500. College and university students from around the state were eligible to participate in the WVIBMC and the workshop that included a boot camp on design thinking.
Lawrence is a freshman majoring in Business Administration at Concord. She is from Nitro. A sophomore from Beaver, Lilly is majoring in Business Administration with a management emphasis and an entrepreneurship minor.
