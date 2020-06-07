Class Notes: June 7, 2020

SMART529 announces “When I Grow Up” regional contest winners
West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue announced the 15 regional winners and statewide teacher winner of this year’s SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest.
In its 13th year, the SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest asked students in kindergarten through fifth grades to write an essay about what they want to be when they grow up. The teacher portion of the contest asked elementary school teachers to submit an essay about how they would use the contest in the classroom.
This year’s contest, which launched in January, saw its highest number of participants ever, with 4,662 students around the state submitting entries. Essays from three age groups (grades K-1, 2-3, and 4-5) were judged in each of the five regions, for a total of 15 regional winners. Each regional winner will receive $500 invested into a SMART529 WV Direct account. An additional $4,500 will be awarded to a grand prize winner, who will be randomly selected in the fall. Each regional winner’s school will also be awarded a $500 cash prize to support school programs.
Following is a list of winners:
Berkeley County:
- Dominic Snyder, Tomahawk Intermediate, Occupation: Architect.
Doddridge County:
- Cameron Mitchell, kindergarten, Doddridge County Elementary, Occupation: Chef.
Hampshire County
- : Brooklyn Maxwell, 1st grade, Romney Elementary, Occupation: Landscape architect; Makinly Shaffer, 4th grade, Augusta Elementary, Occupation: Dermatologist.
Hancock County
- : Breena Bartley, 3rd grade, St. Joseph’s the Worker Grade School, Occupation: Plastic surgeon.
Harrison County:
- Dylan Roth, 3rd grade, Lumberport Elementary, Occupation: Scientist.
Kanawha County:
- Charlotte Holley, 3rd grade, Alban Elementary, Occupation: Author.
Logan Country:
- Lauren Hensley, 5th grade, Chapmanville Middle School, Occupation: Child psychologist.
Mercer County:
- Madison Barnes, 1st grade, Memorial Primary, Occupation: Pediatric Audiologist; Mya Scyphers, 2nd grade, Sun Valley Elementary, Occupation: Librarian.
Monongalia County:
- Noah Schoenberger, 1st grade, Brookhaven Elementary, Occupation: Author and illustrator; Isabelle Ringler, 5th grade, Eastwood Elementary, Occupation: Teacher.
Ohio County
- : Luchia Fato, 4th grade, Wheeling Country Day School, Occupation: Cardiologist.
Putnam County:
- Sophi Seay, 4th grade, Hurricane Town Elementary, Occupation: Baker.
Roane County:
- Piper Ann Carmen, first grade, Geary Elementary Middle School, Occupation: Nurse.
The 2020 “When I Grow Up” Contest Statewide Teacher Winner:
Tamara Klemkowsky, 2nd grade teacher, Suncrest Elementary, Monongalia County.
Complete information about SMART529 and the “When I Grow Up” essay contest is available at www.SMART529.com.
National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners announced
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced this year’s National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners. The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT); contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.
The NMSC finances most of these single-payment National Merit $2,500 Scholarships. Corporations and company foundations that sponsor awards through NMSC also help underwrite these scholarships with grants they provide in lieu of paying administrative fees. Scholars may use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.
Following is a list of National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners from W.Va.:
- Walker J. Combs, Charleston, George Washington High School. Probable career field: Government Service. Scholarship underwritten by: Gates Industrial Corporation Foundation.
- Michael Scott LaFaver, Charles Town, Homeschool. Probable career field: Mechanical Engineering.
- Michelle Zhu, Dunbar, South Charleston High School. Probable career field: Software Engineering.
- Shane E. Ferrell, Kingwood, Preston High School. Probable career field: Finance.
- Nikolaus C. Giggenbach, Morgantown, Morgantown High School. Probable career field: Architecture.
- Quan B. Shi, Morgantown, Morgantown High School. Probable career field: Biomedical engineering.
- Asritha S. Sure, Morgantown, Morgantown High School. Probable career field: Medicine.
- Joseph U. Taylor, Morgantown, Morgantown High School, Probable career field: Environmental engineering.
- Van Tran, Morgantown, Morgantown High School. Probable career field: Undecided.
- Emma L. Williams, Morgantown, University High School, Morgantown. Probable career field: Political science.
- Joshua M. Rice, New Martinsville, Magnolia High School. Probable career field: Computer engineering.
- Aiden M. Roberts, Parkersburg, Parkersburg Catholic High School. Probable career field: Finance.
West Virginia Wesleyan inducts 21 members into Omicron Delta Kappa
The West Virginia Wesleyan College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) conducted its 57th annual induction on April 28 virtually with the National Headquarters of ODK.
The Wesleyan Circle of ODK was established in 1963 and has inducted more than 1,000 students, faculty and staff. Student eligibility is based on the top 35 percent of each class in scholarship, as well as participation in one of the following: athletics, music, arts, journalism and community service.
Newly inducted members include: Seniors John Harvey, Cross Lanes; Kiera Krivchenia, Rush, Kentucky; Caitlin Murphy, Elkins; Makayla Smith, Millstone; and Caitlin Ware, Flemington. Juniors include: Lauren Bolen, St. Johns, Florida: Grace Caldwell, Belington; Alyssa Christiansen, Daniels; Wesley Cox, Parkersburg; Sydney Deavers, Beckley; Owen Lindsay, Charleston; Antoinea Martin, Essex, Maryland; Tanner McCallister, Alderson; and Molly Osborne, Middleton, Ohio. Graduate student was Ashley Robey, Clarksburg.
Also inducted were Dr. Joanna Webb, department chairperson and associate professor of chemistry; Dr. Tamara Bailey, assistant professor of history; John Bohman, director of campus safety, Greek life, and intramurals; April Cutright, registrar services specialist; and Paula McGrew ‘78, professor of library science and director of library services, emerita.
