Class Notes: March 8, 2020

Scholarship for
Parkersburg studentsInstrumental students in Wood and eight surrounding counties are invited to apply for a locally-based scholarship that offers private music lessons with a West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) musician, invitations to WVSO rehearsals and personal interactions with Music Director Lawrence Loh.
Three new counties have been added to the list of eligible areas. Besides Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt and Wood counties, students in grades 8 through 11 in Calhoun, Roane and Tyler counties are encouraged to apply online at wvsymphony.org/education. The application deadline is April 5, and auditions will be held May 1 in Parkersburg. Scholarship activities for the chosen student take place throughout the 2020-2021 school year.
The Dr. James F. Dunphy Memorial Scholarship Fund honors the late James Dunphy (1930-2011), a lifelong devotee of and advocate for classical music who lived in Parkersburg for nearly 40 years. Dr. Dunphy worked as a research scientist for DuPont and studied music as a passion and hobby.
The scholarship fund that Dunphy’s family established also supports visits by Loh to instruct students in the Wood County Strings Program, and additional educational presentations in Wood County schools.
For more information, contact Betty King at bking@wvsymphony.org.
Submissions open for essay contest
Students are invited to consider and share their thoughts on the question: “What barriers remain today in exercising the right to vote? What changes, if any, would you make to protect or expand voting rights?”
The contest is open to all students currently in grades 9 through 12 from Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Essays are limited to 1,000 words and must be submitted by Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Students have the opportunity to win one of three cash prizes: first place, $2,000; second place, $1,500; and third place, $1,000.
Winners will be announced in July, and travel will be provided to the court’s Essay Awards Program in September 2020.
For more information and instructions on how to submit an essay, visit www.ca4.us courts.gov/essay-contest.
For questions, contact the Fourth Circuit Clerk’s Office at essaycontest@ca4.uscourts.gov or 804-916-2706.
WVSU establishes endowed scholarship
The West Virginia State University (WVSU) College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and the WVSU Foundation have announced the establishment of a new endowed scholarship for students studying chemistry or chemical engineering at the university located in Institute.
The Dr. George E. Keller II Memorial Scholarship has received gifts of more than $30,000 to endow the scholarship; $25,000 from an anonymous donor and $5,000 from the Mid-Atlantic Technology Research & Innovation Center (MATRIC).
The new endowed scholarship is named in honor of Dr. George E. Keller II, an accomplished chemical engineer, who worked at Union Carbide for 36 years and achieved national and international acclaim for contributions in separation science and catalysis. He held numerous patents and gave many talks before professional societies, and served as a lecturer in President Dwight Eisenhower’s “Atoms for Peace Program” in 1958 and 1959.
After he retired from Union Carbide, Keller and others founded MATRIC and he served both on the board of directors and as chief engineer. He was elected to the National Academy of Engineering and was recognized as one of the top 100 chemical engineers of the modern era by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. In April 2017, Keller was awarded the Distinguished West Virginian award by Governor Jim Justice and in May 2017, he was recognized in the United States Senate with a resolution sponsored by U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. Keller passed away on Oct. 7, 2019.
Scholarships from the endowed fund will go to full-time WVSU students seeking a degree in chemistry or chemical engineering and pursuing an internship in the chemical industry.
For more information about the Dr. George E. Keller II Memorial Scholarship, contact Dr. Micheal Fultz at 304-766-3106 or mfultz@wvstateu.edu. Follow West Virginia State University on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @WVStateU.