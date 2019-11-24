Class notes: Nov. 24, 2019

Henry Lee Leef received his Eagle Scout rank in May 2019 and received his Eagle badge on Nov. 23 at a Boy Scout Court of Honor held by Troop 5 at First Presbyterian Church. He is the son of Dr. Johnsey Leef III and Margaret McLeod Leef. He is the grandson of Dr. Johnsey Leef Jr. and Alfreda Leef, and The Rev. H. M. McLeod III and The Rt. Rev. Mary Adelia Rosamond McLeod. He has three siblings, Ethan, John Edward and Lucy.
Leef joined the Cub scouts at Sacred Heart Grade School and joined Troop 5 at age 11. As a member of Troop 5, he served as Troop Guide, Quartermaster, Assistant Patrol Leader and Patrol Leader. Leef obtained 26 merit badges as a boy scout, five more than are required for the Eagle rank.
Leef is an honor student and senior at George Washington High School where he is a member of Beta Club, Recycling Club, Healthy Living Club, and co-founder of the Food Critique Club. Leef is a Principal Dancer and Dance Captain for JADCO Contemporary Dance Company in Charleston. He has earned scholarships at various summer dance training intensives, including West Virginia Governor’s School for the Arts, Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, Cary Ballet Conservatory and Nashville Ballet. Most recently he trained at Hubbard Street Dance in Chicago.
Leef is a third generation Eagle Scout.