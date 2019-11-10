Class Notes: Nov. 10, 2019

Manchin announces service academy nominations

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced that he will nominate 40 West Virginia students from 16 counties to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York; and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.

The students are from the following counties: Berkeley, Cabell, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Mason, Monongalia, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Webster and Wood.

Sen. Manchin is nominating the following students to the service academies. Final admission is determined by the respective academy.

Military Academy at West Point — Nazar Abbas, Point Pleasant High School; Connor Chapman, Cabell Midland High School; Kellie Fisher, Fairmont Senior High School; Donovan Itobi, Washington High School; Charley Longerbeam, Musselman High School; Zachary Lowes, Logan High School; John Rush, Notre Dame High School; Harmon Wamsley, Webster High School; Dillon Ziolkowski, Wheeling; and Grace Zuniga, Ripley High School.

Naval Academy — Morganne Andrews, Martinsburg High School; Robert Foglesong, Jefferson High School; Elizabeth Kay, Charleston Catholic High School; Chris Martineau, Home School, Martinsburg; Kelly Martineau, Home School, Martinsburg; Thomas Minor, Wheeling Central Catholic School; Jacob Van Nostrand, Cabell Midland High School; Daisy Reasbeck, Wheeling Park High School; Abbigail White, Jefferson High School; and Carson Winkie, Bridgeport High School.

Air Force Academy — John Martin Best, Parkersburg High School; Nicholas Brumage, George Washington High School; Isabella Disaia, Wheeling Park High School; Colton Dudley, Davisville; Olivia Esposito, Fairmont Senior High School; Alecxander Gwynn, Ravenswood High School; Kaitlin Nester, Charleston Catholic High School; Nathan Neville, Hurricane High School; Nathan Starkey, Jefferson High School; and Thomas Swalm, Hedgesville High School.

Merchant Marine Academy — Blayne Butler, Point Pleasant High School; Victoria Carson, home school, Summersville; Cory Daly, Jefferson High School; Nathan Goldcamp, Morgantown High School; Trey Jones, Ripley High School; Bryce Morris, Martinsburg High School; Jordon Nibert, Fayetteville High School; Ethan Proctor, Huntington High School; Brent Robinson, Notre Dame High School; and Jarrett Schleicher, Fairmont Senior High School.

