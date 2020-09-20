Student receives National Merit scholarship award
South Charleston High graduate Layne M. Gumowski, of South Charleston, has received a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship. Gumowski plans to major in industrial engineering.
Charleston student inducted into academic honor societyFrancesca Kent George, of Charleston, was inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South during a ceremony held Sept. 4. George is the daughter of Georgette and Kent J. George.
The Order of the Gown is an academic honor society and a unique student government body among U.S. colleges and universities. Since 1875, the Order of the Gown has remained the body responsible for maintaining the spirit, traditions and ideals of the University of the South. The wearing of the gown is both a sign of academic achievement and a promise to continue the ideals and traditions of the University.
