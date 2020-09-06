SMART529 announces ‘When I Grow Up’ essay contest winners
West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue announced the grand prize winner of this year’s SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest during a Facebook Live event on Sept. 3 on the WV Treasury Facebook page. The announcement kicks off a month-long national awareness campaign celebrating September as College Savings Month.
The 15 regional winners and their parents joined the live event on Facebook. Piper Carmen of Geary Elementary in Roane County was randomly selected as the grand prize winner during the live event. Piper, who will be in second grade this upcoming school year, wrote about becoming a nurse when she grows up. She will receive a total of $5,000 invested in a SMART529 Direct account.
Each regional winner was given the opportunity to read their essays for teachers, friends and family members watching from home. The regional winners were first announced during a Facebook Live event in May. Each winner received $500 invested into a SMART529 WV Direct Account. Each winning student’s school was also recognized and awarded a $500 cash prize to support school programs. This year’s 15 regional winners were selected from more than 4,600 essays, a record-breaking number of entries.
2020 “When I Grow Up” Contest Student Winners and occupations include:
Madison Barnes, first grade, Memorial Primary, Mercer County, Pediatric Audiologist.
Mya Scypers, second grade, Sun Valley Elementary, Mercer County, Librarian.
Lauren Hensley, fifth grade, Chapmanville Middle School, Logan County, Child Psychologist.
Piper Carmen, first grade, Geary Elementary Middle School, Roan County, Nurse.
Charlotte Holley, third grade, Alban Elementary, Kanawha County, Author.
Sophi Seay, fourth grade, Hurricane Town Elementary, Putnam County, Baker.
Noah Schoenberger, first grade, Brookhaven Elementary, Monongalia County, Author and Illustrator.
Dylan Roth, third grade, Lumberport Elementary, Harrison County, Scientist.
Isabelle Ringler, fifth grade, Easatwood Elementary, Monongalia County, Teacher.
Brooklyn Maxwell, first grade, Romney Elementary, Hampshire County, Landscape Architect.
Dominic Snyder, third grade, Tomahawk Intermediate, Berkeley County, Architect.
Makinly Shaffer, fourth grade, Augusta Elementary, Hampshire County, Dermatologist.
Cameron Mitchell, kindergarten, Doddridge County Elementary, Doddridge County, Chef.
Breena Bartley, third grade, St. Joseph the Worker Grade School, Hancock County, Plastic Surgeon.
Luchia Fato, fourth grade, Wheeling Country Day School, Ohio County, Cardiologist.
2020 “When I Grow Up” Contest Statewide Teacher Winner:
Tamara Klemkowsky, second grade, Suncrest Elementary School, Monongalia County.