Class Notes: Sept. 8, 2019

Scholarship winners
Christopher Columbus Lodge of Charleston announced their scholarship winners for 2019. Recipients of $1,000 each were:
Jonathan Stodola, Abigail Ventura, Elena Compton, Carly Cutchfield, Shawn Grigorcia, and Nathan Ventura.
The Lodge is a chapter of the Sons and Daughters of Italy in America.
SkillsUSA Workforce Development event
Two local career and technical students were named winners of the nation’s highest awards at the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 26-27. More than 6,500 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education.
The following students received SkillsUSA Championships medals and Skill Point Certificates:
n Jacob Brannan, of Red House and a student at Putnam Career & Technical Center, in Eleanor, was awarded the high school silver medal in Plumbing.
n Phoenix Carpenter, of Winifrede and a student at Carver Career Center, in Charleston, was awarded the high school silver medal in Welding Sculpture.
The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.
