Class Notes: Sept. 15, 2019

Additional college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners named
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of additional college-sponsored merit scholarship winners. This final group of winners brings the number of 2019 National Merit Scholars to more than 7,600. These distinguished high school graduates will receive scholarships for undergraduate study worth more than $31 million.
Following is a list of additional College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners:
n Linda Ma, Morgantown, Morgantown High School, Morgantown. National Merit West Virginia Scholarship Foundation Inc. Scholarship.
n Daisy M. Levine, Shepherdstown, Jefferson High School, Shenandoah Junction. National Merit West Virginia University Foundation Inc. Scholarship.
n Aubrey N. Cumberledge, Wallace, Lincoln High School, Shinnston. National Merit West Virginia Foundation Inc. Scholarship.
n Marguerite C. Demasi, Wheeling, Wheeling Park High School, Wheeling. National Merit Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Scholarship.
Winner of second annual Rehab One, Ltd. Scholarship named
Rehab One Ltd., a rehabilitation company, that provides professional therapy and management services at Boone Memorial Hospital since 1998, awarded a $1,000 scholarship to an Lindsay Brown, an employee at Boone Memorial Hospital, for the 2019 Academic Year.
Brown is enrolled in the nursing program at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College and is entering her final year. She is a Therapy Tech in the PT Department at BMH. In addition, she worked as a nurse extern. Over the past year, Lindsay has attained the following achievements; Deans List, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Historian of the Class, Clinical of Excellence Award and GPA of 3.34.
The Rehab One Scholarship must be utilized at one of the state vocational/technical schools or universities in West Virginia.
Applications will be available in the Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Center Office on or before June 15, 2020. Applicants must be Boone Memorial Hospital employees or immediate family of hospital employees. The winner must show an acceptance letter to the university in West Virginia or Vocational/Technical school of their choice. The money will be paid on or before the first day of attendance to the school.
For questions, call Shannon Snodgrass, PT at 304-545-2032.
