Class Notes: Sept. 22, 2019

Two WVSOM students receive scholarships
Two students in the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) Rural Health Initiative (RHI) program received scholarships that will help offset the cost of in-state tuition.
Second-year students Kacy Harmon and Nick Yost each received $22,000 through the Rural Physician Scholarship Program because of their involvement in the RHI program and previous involvement in programs that prepare undergraduate students for medical school. WVSOM’s RHI was designed to enhance the rural/underserved primary care curriculum at WVSOM in order to produce graduates qualified to practice medicine in rural/underserved communities.
Harmon participated in the Green Coat Program in which undergraduate students interested in medical school or a health care profession can gain exposure to clinical responsibilities in a hospital environment. WVSOM partners with Charleston Area Medical Center and Davis Medical Center to provide the Green Coat Program to students from four universities in West Virginia.
Yost was involved in the Pre-Osteopathic Program as a student at Concord University. The program is currently offered at seven higher education institutions. Students in a pipeline program were eligible to apply for the RHI scholarship.
As scholarship recipients, Harmon and Yost are required to practice in West Virginia for at least two years after they complete their residencies.
The Rural Health Initiative is a WVSOM program that is presented with financial assistance as a grant from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.
Charleston resident receives Fulbright awardThe U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board announced that Afsheen Misaghi, 26, of Charleston has received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award to Turkey. Misaghi will support the teaching of English at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University as part of a project of the Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship. He received a 9-month award.
He is the son of Drs. Faredoon and Azita Misaghi of Charleston.
Misaghi is one of more than 2,100 U.S. citizens who will conduct research, teach English, and provide expertise abroad for the 2019-2020 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as their record of service and leadership potential in their respective fields.
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is designed to build lasting connections between people of the United States and the people of other countries. The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State, as well as participating governments, host institutions, corporations and foundations.
For more information about the Fulbright Program or the U.S. Department of State, visit http://eca.state.gov/ fulbright or contact the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Press Office at 202-632-6452 or email: ECA-Press@state.gov.
