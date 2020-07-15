Competing petitions dispute changing name of Hurricane High School mascot

HURRICANE — It remains to be seen whether a Putnam County high school will fall in line with a movement to get rid of the mascot name “Redskins” following the official retirement of the name by the National Football League’s Washington franchise on Monday.
Hurricane High School is one of 46 high schools in the country continuing to use the name.
On Tuesday, more than 800 supporters had signed a Change.org “Change Hurricane’s school mascot” online petition, while at the same time over 1,900 signed a “Save Hurricane High School Redskins” petition.
Both petitions claim to have been started by former Hurricane High School students, and a Facebook group “Hurricane Football Alumni Association” posted a link to the petition seeking to save the mascot name.
Organizers of both online petitions have declined to comment and instead referred to the petition links where comments were left by supporters.
The petition seeking a name change says the term “redskin” is a racial slur, used to denigrate or put down Indigenous people.
“The term does not honor them, and many tribes and nations have spoken against the term ‘redskin’ for decades,” the petition says.
The petition seeking to save the name says the “beloved mascot of Hurricane High School is being talked down by ‘alumni’ and community members” and asks supporters to stand for “honoring the mascot and all the traditions it carries for Hurricane.”
Hurricane High School football coach Jeremy Taylor said Tuesday he doesn’t want a name change, and he doesn’t consider “Redskins” a derogatory term.
“It’s honoring Native Americans,” he said. “I look at Redskins as Native Americans that are warriors and strong leaders. You don’t name your team after something you don’t honor and respect.
“In our program, Redskin is used as a word meaning exemplary behavior.”
Taylor says the school’s annual Redskin awards are given to the athletes who best show good character.
“Every award we have has something Redskin in it,” he said. “To me, it means power and everything good about Native Americans.”
Taylor said he has seen both online petitions.
“It seems overwhelmingly that most are for keeping the name,” he said.
Taylor said he also questions the legitimacy of online petitions.
“Anyone can make one of these online petitions say anything they want,” he added.
Several messages to Putnam County Schools Superintendent John Hudson seeking comment on the name controversy were not returned.
Marshall University football coach Doc Holliday is a notable Hurricane High School alumnus, but was not available for comment.
Jason Corriher, assistant athletic director for media relations at Marshall, said the university’s compliance staff advised that no comments be made in order to adhere to the NCAA’s guidelines on public statements regarding specific high schools.
According to previously published reports, the number of high schools using the Redskins name has been in steady decline with approximately 40% having had local efforts to change the name. Between 1988 and April 2013, 28 high schools in 18 states had changed the mascot name. Since 2017, three schools — in Driggs, Idaho; Paw Paw, Michigan; and Anderson Township, Ohio — changed the mascot name.
College teams that had been Redskins changed their names voluntarily decades ago — the University of Utah became the Utes in 1972; Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, became the RedHawks in 1997; and Southern Nazarene University became the Crimson Storm in 1998.