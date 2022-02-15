Andrew Crawford has been promoted to be Kanawha County's facilities planning executive director.
The Kanawha Board of Education voted 4-0 last week for the promotion. Board member Jim Crawford recused himself from the vote. Andrew Crawford is his great-nephew.
Andrew Crawford was working for Charleston-based Williamson Shriver Architects when the school board originally hired him, in the summer of 2018, as one of the county’s two facility planning coordinators.
That was another 4-0 vote, with Jim Crawford recusing himself. Andrew Crawford started off making roughly $66,000 annually.
He later became a facility planning director. The new promotion to executive director will increase his current, $84,000 annual salary rate to $96,000, according to employee pay information the school system provided.
Executive directors' pay grows to $99,000 after five years of service in the Kanawha school system. It then stays there until after 20 years of service, when annual pay increases restart to top out at $108,000 after 35 years.
Chuck Smith has been the facilities planning executive director, but the school system is planning to transfer him to a director role.
“I'm assuming a lesser role due to health concerns,” Smith said this week.
Schools spokeswoman Briana Warner said Smith "will continue his important work moving our facilities projects forward, including our [Federal Emergency Management Agency] projects. He remains a vital part of our team."
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is funding most of the construction of the new Herbert Hoover High School and consolidated Clendenin/Bridge Elementary School. The June 2016 flood damaged the original Hoover and Clendenin buildings.
Also last week, the board promoted Jeremy Gladwell to an expanded executive director position that used to be the maintenance executive director role, Warner said. The position is now called executive director of maintenance, energy management, fleet and custodian services.