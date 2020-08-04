Scott Cochran, whom the West Virginia Board of Education hired Friday as the new superintendent of the state Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, won't take the position after all.
The state school board had voted Friday to hire him to fill the role starting next week. He would've made $124,000 annually.
The Gazette-Mail reported Friday that, while Cochran had been a special education director, he hadn’t directly taught or worked with deaf, blind or hard-of-hearing students, and he didn’t know sign language.
Board President Miller Hall said he and the other board members knew this when they voted, with no one dissenting, to hire him.
"Upon further consideration and reflection, Scott Cochran has reconsidered his decision to accept the position," the state Department of Education announced in a news release around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
"Cochran’s decision was based on his ability to remain close and available to his family," the release said.
Cochran didn't return a call late Tuesday afternoon.
“I’d like to thank the State Board for this opportunity,” Cochran, the current schools superintendent in Webster County, said in the release.
“I will continue my journey in Webster County to provide rewarding opportunities for all students," he said, "while being present and available for my family which is the driving force of my life.”
Hall said Cochran called him and the state schools superintendent Tuesday about his decision.
Cochran had planned to live on the schools' campus in Romney, except for on weekends, Hall said.
“He was very apologetic," Hall said. "He just said he thought about it again and talked to his family again and his son is a senior."
“He was a good fit," Hall said. "I feel like he would've done a good job."
Pat Homberg, former executive director of the state's Office of Special Education, will remain as interim superintendent there for now. Hall said Homberg was going to mentor the new superintendent anyway, and she helped craft the schools' reopening plan amid the pandemic.
Hall said she's served as a liaison between the Education Department and the schools for a decade, and while she doesn't know sign language or braille, other top administrators there do.
At its Aug. 12 meeting, the board will come up with a plan for the position, Hall said.
Regarding the hiring process that led to choosing Cochran, Hall previously said eight out of the 10 applicants didn’t meet the minimum qualifications, and the two who did, Cochran included, didn’t know sign language.
Hall estimated the schools serve about 125 students on their campus in Romney. A portion of the students live there during the school year. The schools also provide services to students in other parts of the state.