The House Education committee on Wednesday moved a bill that would attempt to tackle teacher recruitment issues plaguing the state via incentive, rather than pay raise.

Amid a statewide teacher vacancy issue that the West Virginia Education Association says has grown in scope from 728 certified teacher vacancies in 2018 to 1,500 unfilled positions today, a group of legislators have proposed the creation of a “STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Scholarship Program” through House Bill 3068.

