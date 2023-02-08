The House Education committee on Wednesday moved a bill that would attempt to tackle teacher recruitment issues plaguing the state via incentive, rather than pay raise.
Amid a statewide teacher vacancy issue that the West Virginia Education Association says has grown in scope from 728 certified teacher vacancies in 2018 to 1,500 unfilled positions today, a group of legislators have proposed the creation of a “STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Scholarship Program” through House Bill 3068.
If passed, the bill would make a $5,000 debt-relief payment available to all West Virginia certified K-12 teachers with a Master’s degree and a specialization in science, technology, engineering or mathematics who have worked in a related position in the state for at least five years.
If a teacher has worked for 10 years in one of those fields, they would be eligible for an immediate $10,000 in debt relief, or an additional $5,000 payment in the future if they previously accepted the first five-year payment.
Any teacher receiving funds would also have to have some level of debt, with the payout not to exceed the individual’s level of debt.
Delegate Dave Foggin, R-Wood, raised issue with the bill’s implied distribution of funds.
“I’ve been teaching for 23 years in a STEM program, physics and chemistry, and I don’t have available debt. If I have a truck payment. I’d love to have $10,000 to put toward my truck payment or my house payment,” Foggin said. “I feel like this bill discriminates against either those who may be fiscally responsible or who may be older and have worked through it and paid that off. And I feel like a better idea would be to raise teacher salaries. If you want to attract more teachers, pay them more money.”
Delegate Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha, agreed, but conceded the more measured cost estimate of the bill made it more likely to pass than a standard teacher pay raise.
“Although the intent of it obviously is to address an acute situation, the recruiting of teachers in those areas, but it does leave a hole for those teachers who have made that commitment and are continuing to make that commitment across the state,” Ferrell said.
“I do want to note that we continue to try to work to take care of those teachers who have made a long-term commitment to this state.”
The measure would be funded through a line item in the state budget. It would take effect in January 2024 and sunset in January 2030.
Legislators on Wednesday voted unanimously to move the bill on to the finance committee and then House floor with no fiscal note, as bill authors did not possess information as to how many teachers would qualify.
The bill was proposed by Delegates Josh Holstein, R-Boone; Joe Statler, R-Monongalia; Christopher Toney, R-Raleigh; Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh; Lori Dittman, R-Braxton; Riley Keaton, R-Roane; Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas; Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson; and John Hardy, R-Berkeley.