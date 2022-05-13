The Nicholas County Board of Education, including two members who must give up their seats July 1 to Richwood-backed candidates, is set to vote Monday on an unrevealed "revised" plan to replace Richwood's schools.
School system administrators and ZMM Architects & Engineers employees didn't return requests for comment Friday.
Fred Amick, one of the two candidates defeated in Tuesday's election, said Friday that he has "no idea" what the revised plans entail.
“It's almost like it's top secret," Amick said. "I guess that they're just working on everything, and we haven't had a get-together to even discuss it."
Weldon "Chip" Perrine, one of the victors, called the timing "a little fishy." Nonpartisan county school board races are decided during primary elections, so Tuesday's vote determined the new board members.
"Suddenly, they've got the plans back and now they're not only going to present it, they're going to vote on it the same night [and] not give the members time to look at it closely," Perrine said. "That's a little quick, I believe."
He said, if the new board members have to make changes after they take office, that will cost taxpayers money.
“They've waited this long," he said. "Common courtesy, they either ought to reach out to us and get our opinions or hold it off until we take office."
Amick said he isn't planning to try to lock things in before the new members take office.
The massive June 2016 floods damaged Richwood Middle, Richwood High and Summersville Middle. The school system tore those buildings down.
Aside from site preparation, reconstruction hasn't begun. Students are still in trailer classrooms and a previously abandoned elementary school.
Monday's 5 p.m. meeting agenda includes "approval of the revised project scope and floor plan" for Richwood Middle, Richwood High and Cherry River Elementary. The current board's plan has long been to rebuild Richwood Middle and Richwood High by expanding and renovating that elementary school building.
The agenda also includes a presentation on the "revised project scope" for Summersville Middle and Nicholas County High, but no vote on that issue.
The current board's plan for that has long been to rebuild Summersville Middle by consolidating it with the still-operating Nicholas County High and the still-operating county vocational education center, all on a new campus at the Glade Creek Business Park, near Summersville.
For that project, the current board budgeted at least four times the $30 million it budgeted for the Richwood project.
But, come July 1, the two Richwood-backed candidates will join the board.
In 2018, the school system was awarded roughly $180 million to rebuild — 90% from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and 10% from the state. But, with construction still not started, time appears to be taking its toll. Time has now brought a pandemic and historic inflation.
In March, the board rejected companies' bids to rebuild the Richwood schools. Nicholas schools Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick said the lowest bid for the Richwood project was too high to build that and the Glade Creek project as they were earlier envisioned.
She said the school system and architects would, in the wake of the bid rejection, seek to scale back plans for both the Richwood project and the Glade Creek one, which hadn't yet been bid out.
Time also brought Tuesday's election, which has now replaced two of the five board members who had been overseeing the projects. Those two newcomers, alongside one former longtime Richwood teacher who's already on the board, could form a new majority.
“They're good men," Amick said of the newcomers. "I'm sure they'll do what they feel is best."
The meeting is at 5 p.m. Monday in the school system's central office, 400 Old Main Drive, in Summersville.