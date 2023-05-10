Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

High rates of suspension in West Virginia schools were examined during the state board of education meeting on Wednesday, illustrating widespread use and disproportionate distribution among Black, low-socio-economic status and disabled student populations.

Together, the state Department of Education's Office of Data Analysis & Research and its Office of Leadership Development & Support compiled 169,963 discipline referrals from the 2021-22 school year involving 51,432 students, which led to 66,904 in and out-of-school suspensions for 28,702 students who lost, on average, 6.2 instructional days.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

