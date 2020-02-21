Deputy chief now temporary head of WV schools

Clayton Burch, who has been the West Virginia Department of Education's No. 2 official since 2017, is now, at least temporarily, the state schools superintendent.
At an emergency meeting Friday afternoon, the West Virginia Board of Education, after emerging from a roughly half-hour closed session, voted unanimously to promote Burch. The promotion was effective immediately.
Before going behind closed doors, the school board unanimously accepted the retirement of Steve Paine. Paine announced Feb. 5 that he would be leaving the superintendent position by June 30 -- or earlier, if the board found a replacement.
BOE President Dave Perry provided a retirement letter from Paine that was dated Thursday and that announced he would be leaving at the end of the day Friday. Perry said he got the letter shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.
"As you know," the letter said, "a member of my family is experiencing serious health issues and I must devote my entire attention to her continued diagnosis and recovery."
Paine wasn't present at Friday's meeting.
The official motion the board approved said Burch will return to being deputy superintendent "at the culmination of those services" as superintendent.
Perry said the board plans to continue its previously announced search for a permanent superintendent, with the vote to hire that person planned for May 13.
Burch, when asked if he would apply for the permanent job, said "I can't answer that at this time."
The board Friday gave him a salary rate worth $233,000 annually, if he were to be in the position a full year. Perry said board members don't plan to hire a deputy superintendent while Burch is in the No. 1 spot.
Paine made $230,000 per year as superintendent.
Before becoming deputy superintendent, Burch had been, among other things, the education department's chief academic officer. Outside of the education department, Gov. Jim Justice previously appointed Burch interim leader of the Department of Commerce and the since-disbanded Department of Education and the Arts.
Perry said before Friday's meeting that, “the health issue with [Paine's] family member has worsened, which would've meant he would have to have had an inordinate amount of time off in order to deal with that."
"I think we do have a strong foundation," Burch told the board. "I do believe that Dr. Paine, in his second go-around here, has put us in a very, very good place. I've been here for 13 years; he's the man who talked me into leaving higher education ... to come here and be part of something special."
Paine was state superintendent from mid-2005 through the end of 2010, before being rehired in March 2017.
Applications for the permanent position opened up Friday, and the board plans to accept applications through 4 p.m. March 13. The application may be accessed at wvde.state.wv.us/wvde-vacancies
A timeline established by the board includes interviewing finalists on April 23-24. Candidates may choose to have their interview in public or behind closed doors.