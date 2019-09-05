Deputy: Teacher brought gun to Richwood school

A Cherry River Elementary teacher was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded handgun onto that Richwood school's property last week.
Shana Knight, 34, is charged with possessing a deadly weapon on the premises of an educational facility, according to a Thursday news release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department.
The gun was a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in Nicholas Magistrate Court.
The news release said Cpl. J. Hall made the arrest after investigating on Aug. 27 a complaint about a teacher bringing a pistol onto school property.
The release and complaint didn't specify where exactly the gun was on the property or why Knight may have allegedly had it.
Knight said Thursday that “I don't want to make any kind of statement." Her Charleston-based attorney, John Carr, said that, at the moment, “we officially have no comment."
If convicted of the felony charge, she faces two to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $5,000, or both a fine and imprisonment.
The sheriff's department's news release said Knight is out of jail on bail.
Nicholas schools Superintendent Donna Burge-Tetrick wrote in a news release that "because it is a personnel matter, I cannot discuss the investigation, or discuss matters that relate to specific personnel decisions taken. But please know that the Nicholas County Board of Education follows all applicable laws and policies in these instances."