Disability rights groups alleged Kanawha suspends and segregates students who could learn if given the right support. Now, they're going to court.

Disability rights groups alleged this summer that Kanawha County Schools was illegally removing “scores” of children with disabilities from general education classrooms.
The groups said children were either being suspended or put into disabilities-only classrooms.
On Friday, the rights groups and the parents of a Bridgeview Elementary student, who now allegedly is stuck in a disabilities-only classroom, sued the county school system. The federal lawsuit might become a class action, in which other parents join in against Kanawha.
"KCS [Kanawha County Schools] has no functioning system for identifying children with disabilities who need behavior supports and providing effective supports to them," says the suit, filed in the U.S. Southern District of West Virginia.
The lawsuit is an appeal of a case the attorneys lost when it was going through a West Virginia Department of Education administrative complaint process.
That ruling against them describes the Bridgeview student's misbehavior far more seriously than the new complaint making the appeal does.
"The record reflects that Student was suspended several times in October and November 2018 primarily for battery on school employees," says the ruling by Anne Lambright, the education department's impartial hearing officer. "Student/Parents consistently misrepresented the cause of Student's suspensions."
The new lawsuit says, "local advocacy groups, including Plaintiffs’ counsel, have received numerous complaints about KCS’s failures to provide behavior supports to its students with disabilities, and have advocated on behalf of individual KCS students for years. Plaintiffs’ counsel also contacted KCS officials directly in advance of filing this Complaint to raise again their systemic concerns."
Regardless, the lawsuit says, "KCS has not changed its policies, practices, and procedures for educating students with disabilities so that they comply with federal and state law."
The lawsuit asks a judge to order changes and appoint an independent monitor to ensure the court order is followed. It also asks for payment of attorney fees and costs.
The only disability rights group officially listed as a plaintiff is The Arc, a national group. But it's being backed up in the lawsuit by lawyers from the national Judge David L. Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law and the Charleston-based Disability Rights of WV.
Also on the legal team is Mountain State Justice, the West Virginia nonprofit legal firm that's handled landmark education lawsuits, and Latham & Watkins, a 14-country law firm.
The attorneys are asking the judge to allow the lawsuit to become a class action against the school system. If the judge approves, the lawsuit would pit against the school system all Kanawha students with disabilities who need behavior supports and have gotten disciplinary removals from any classroom.
The lawyers previously sought class-action status during the education department's administrative complaint process, but the hearing officer didn't have jurisdiction to handle a class action.
KCS did not grant an interview request. Briana Warner, the KCS communications director, noted in an email that the hearing officer "found that Kanawha County Schools did not do what was alleged."
"We will defend this in federal court and continue to provide all students, including special education students, the resources that are needed for them to be successful," she wrote.
If the lawsuit becomes a class action, the group involved could be large. The lawsuit doesn't specify a number.
It says that, as of last school year, the state education department reported that 4,312 Kanawha students had individualized education plans, or IEPs. Those are often created for students with disabilities.
The lawyers wrote that these students were subjected to at least "193 one-day out-of-school suspensions, 412 one-day in-school suspensions, 595 out-of-school suspensions lasting between one and ten days, 248 in-school suspensions lasting between one and ten days, 93 out-of-school suspensions lasting ten days, and 70 out-of-school suspensions lasting longer than ten days."
The lawsuit says "rates of disciplinary removals of students with disabilities is consistently high across schools within KCS."
Beyond these removals, the lawsuit alleges that the school system has "informal removals" that aren't recorded.
"Informal removals sometimes occur when KCS sends a student home from early school [sic] by calling a student’s parents and asking them to pick up the student from school before the end of the school day or to keep the student at home," the lawsuit says. "KCS does not record these informal removals as disciplinary incidents in the West Virginia Education Information System ('WVEIS') and therefore they are not included in the data that KCS is required to maintain."
The state education department's school accountability system, something it must have to comply with federal law, judges schools partly on how many students receive out-of-school suspensions. Kanawha's alleged "informal removals" could make schools appear better in that area than they deserve.
The lawsuit also alleges that the school system "also regularly removes students with disabilities who require behavior supports from their mainstream, general education classrooms and instead places them in behavior disorder classrooms for only students with disabilities, often after imposing informal or formal disciplinary removals from school."
The lawyers write that, in November 2018, the Bridgeview student "was suspended for three days following an incident after he took candy from his teacher’s desk."
The hearing officer's ruling in the earlier administrative complaint process says that incident included biting the principal and throwing a plaque at the vice principal.
The lawsuit says "these unnecessary removals cause students with disabilities to fall behind their peers without disabilities behaviorally and academically, and place them at greater risk of dropping out of school, failing to graduate with a diploma, or becoming involved with law enforcement and the courts."