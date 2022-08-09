Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Dolly Parton visited West Virginia Tuesday to celebrate the successful statewide implementation of her Imagination Library program.

This program is administered through a partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education with the goal of providing one free, high-quality, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age 5 in all 55 counties.

Recommended for you