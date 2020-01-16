Duerring retiring as Kanawha schools chief

Kanawha County schools Superintendent Ron Duerring is retiring June 30 after 22 years in the position.
The county Board of Education accepted his upcoming retirement Thursday night.
“For the past 45 years, I’ve been honored to work for Kanawha County Schools and dedicate my professional life to our students, families and communities,” Duerring said Thursday on Twitter. “It is time for me to dedicate myself to time spent with family and as a grandfather.”
Duerring, then an area superintendent, was promoted to replace Jorea Marple as county superintendent in 1998.
Kanawha had 30,800 students in the 1998-99 school year, but now has 25,400.
While Duerring was at the helm, the school system closed about 25 schools, many students continued to not reach “proficiency” on statewide standardized tests and multiple heating and cooling system failures canceled school days year after year.
Also, the Elk River community is still waiting on new schools to replace those demolished after the June 2016 flood.
In recent years, school administrators received significant raises. Duerring leaves with a roughly $164,000 annual salary.
Duerring’s tenure also included construction of consolidated schools on Charleston’s West Side, the start of a county online education program, the strengthening of anti-discrimination rules protecting gay employees and county voters approving paying more property taxes to support the schools.
Duerring grew up in Pittsburgh and came to West Virginia in 1971 to attend Morris Harvey College, now the University of Charleston. From 1975-85, he taught at Spring Hill Elementary. He then became Grandview Elementary’s principal. He became an area superintendent in 1996.
Duerring is the second-longest-serving county school superintendent in West Virginia. Deborah Akers became Mercer County’s superintendent in 1992.