The plan to allow Kanawha County public high school students to take free courses at BridgeValley Community and Technical College has been significantly pared down, but it may finally begin.
This spring, students may be able to take an introduction to college course from BridgeValley faculty at Capital, George Washington and South Charleston high schools, according to BridgeValley and Kanawha school system officials.
Participating students will then, perhaps as soon as next fall, take college classes on BridgeValley's South Charleston campus. The classes will be in one of three planned paths: nursing, cybersecurity and the advanced manufacturing technology maintenance concentration.
"It could expand. Not immediately," said Kristi Ellenberg, BridgeValley's dean of general education, liberal arts and sciences.
The Kanawha school system would transport students to the campus.
Students would attend the college campus for half-days, rather than their entire high school careers as in the previous plan. And the new goal is for them to earn roughly a third of an associate's degree before graduating high school, rather than the whole community college degree, Ellenberg said.
The earlier plan also included some Kanawha high school teachers, plus a counselor, stationed on the college campus. BridgeValley's now-rescinded facilities master plan also included another early college program on its other campus, in Montgomery.
Both those ideas have been dumped.
"It was awesome, I mean, truly, that initiative was awesome," Ellenberg said of the broader plan media reported on in 2019. "The problem was it — it simply was not feasible."
"It would've been a high school here, like on BridgeValley's campus," she said. "So there's a lot to work out with that and it — it unfortunately just never got hammered out."
She didn't elaborate on why the broader plan failed.
"It was a lot of things, it wasn't any one thing," she said.
George Aulenbacher, Kanawha's assistant superintendent over high schools and vocational centers, said “now it's like we're back starting from scratch."
“COVID really halted everything that we were doing," he said, "and now we're just trying to get moving forward with the program and with different administrators, both at Kanawha County and with BridgeValley. I feel like we can figure something out."
The broader plan was shared in 2019, during the tenures of now-fired BridgeValley president Eunice Bellinger and now-retired Kanawha schools superintendent Ron Duerring. Aulenbacher said BridgeValley reached out in August to resuscitate conversations.
Ellenberg said the program will have a special benefit for nursing students.
While BridgeValley generally has an open-door student admissions policy, its nursing program is selective, Ellenberg said. But high schoolers who complete the nursing pathway of this program and meet minimum criteria are guaranteed acceptance to continue in nursing, she said.
Ellenberg also said students who complete the cybersecurity path will be eligible to test for CompTIA A+ certification and for Cisco Certified Network Associate certification, possibly enabling them to start work before even earning their associate's degree.
Beyond the on-campus program, BridgeValley has already returned to offering some individual college credits in Kanawha schools. Those include a countywide online environmental science course that simultaneously provides high school and college credit, and American Sign Language classes at George Washington High, Ellenberg said.
Aulenbacher, who used to be George Washington's principal, described the partnership with BridgeValley as an addition to existing college credit offerings for Kanawha high schoolers.
“We're always looking for opportunities for kids, whether it's college courses offered in our building or outside of our building, partnerships with both two-year and four-year universities," Aulenbacher said.
Ellenberg said she is "super excited about all of this getting off the ground."