Eastern Kanawha County residents are asking the county school system to spare Cedar Grove Middle's gym from destruction.
"It's a very nice facility, and there's just no reason to destroy it when we need that so bad," said Emily Bowles, a Riverside High teacher who runs the Riverside Youth Basketball League.
In December, the state School Building Authority awarded Kanawha $8.5 million to demolish the single-story parts of the building currently housing both Cedar Grove Elementary and Cedar Grove Middle and renovate the central portion to just serve elementary pupils.
The middle schoolers will be relocated to DuPont Middle in the fall. Kanawha is pitching in $3.3 million in local funding for the project.
Bowles told Kanawha Board of Education members Thursday evening that her basketball league had 206 players last season and 26 teams. With that many, she said it's hard to find enough gyms for practices.
"From September to March we have nowhere, except for churches, because the middle schools and high schools are being used by their own kids," she said. "We have nothing, we have nothing up that way for the kids."
Tony Sparks said he has coached for the league, formerly called the Belle Youth Basketball League, for more than 20 years.
"There's so many kids up there that just — they don't have anything to do," Sparks said. "I've got people from Rand, all the way to Montgomery, backing me saying it's great, I've talked to businesses — to give the kids somewhere to go, after-school programs, you know, arts and crafts for elderly people."
He said "we do have to work on getting grants," but asked the school board members to possibly postpone demolition until those could be secured.
Board member Ric Cavender asked school officials to study the proposal.
School Building Authority Executive Director David Roach said his state agency's funding agreement with Kanawha could be amended by the agency's board to save the gym if all parties agreed and the proposal were feasible.
Briana Warner, spokeswoman for the county school system, wrote in an email Friday that "we appreciate the presentation last night and it will take us a bit of time to assess the request."
"Once an architect has been hired for the approved SBA [School Building Authority] Needs project, we can see if there is anything that can be done," Warner wrote. "There are some substantial structural issues with the building that were identified as part of our CEFP [Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan] process."
Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, attended Thursday's school board meeting. He said Friday that "I think, from what I've seen, it's a reasonable proposal and should be considered by the board."
"It definitely would need a plan for maintenance of the building,” Rowe added.
Bowles shared a flier for an event at the school, 1-4 p.m. March 26, ahead of the start of demolition. Alumni and former employees of the Cedar Grove schools, including those of the bygone high school, are invited, alongside other community members.
Bowles said that, alongside the refreshments, tours of the school and memorabilia displays, supporters of saving the gym will collect petitions to protect it.