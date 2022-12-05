Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Kanawha County Board of Education approved Monday replacing Elk Elementary Center’s pool, which has been closed for years.

The board voted to pay Gauley Bridge-based Danhill Construction Co. about $2 million to do it. The only other bidder, Ohio-based Wolf Creek Contracting, said it would do the work for $3.9 million, according to a bid sheet the school district provided.

Ryan Quinn covers education.

