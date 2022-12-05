The Kanawha County Board of Education approved Monday replacing Elk Elementary Center’s pool, which has been closed for years.
The board voted to pay Gauley Bridge-based Danhill Construction Co. about $2 million to do it. The only other bidder, Ohio-based Wolf Creek Contracting, said it would do the work for $3.9 million, according to a bid sheet the school district provided.
“This has been a long time coming,” Kanawha schools Superintendent Tom Williams said. “The old pool had to be torn out because of all of the issues underneath ... there was always a leak here or a leak there.”
Andrew Crawford, the school district’s facilities planning executive director, said the pool’s drains also didn’t meet regulations, nor did the method of supplying the pool water. He said he believes the pool has been closed for over three years, and roughly estimated the new one would be done in January 2024.
Williams said Elk Center children use the pool for learning to swim and for physical education. He said the facility — which is between Mink Shoals and Big Chimney — used to be for special needs children, and it had a pool back then, too.
Board member Ryan White suggested the school open the pool to swim lessons for nonstudents.
The board also approved selling to the West Virginia Division of Highways a 0.12-acre strip of property alongside Big Tyler Road, in front of Cross Lanes Elementary. Williams said the agency wants to widen the road and would have seized the property through eminent domain anyway.
Crawford said the division is putting in a protective wall between part of the widened road and the school.
The county school system will receive $141,000 for the strip.
Also Monday, the board approved paying Charleston-based Dougherty Co. $2.6 million to replace the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system and do renovations at the school system’s Regulatory Training Center and Edison Staff Development Center, two employee training sites in South Charleston. The money also will replace windows at Edison.
The only other bidder on that project was Charleston-based Casto Technical Services, which said it could do it for $3 million, according to a bid sheet.