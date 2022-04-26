Over 80% of respondents to a West Liberty University employee survey said they disagreed or strongly disagreed with the statement, “I am confident in the integrity of President [W. Franklin] Evans.”
About 79% disagreed or strongly disagreed with the statement that Evans is “transparent, openly sharing relevant information with the faculty.”
The proportion who disagreed or strongly disagreed that Evans “is capable to lead” the Northern Panhandle school was 77%. Roughly the same percentage disagreed or strongly disagreed with the belief that he “respects faculty interests.”
And 92% said Evans hadn’t “met or saw me in my workspace this academic year.”
The recent employee survey results were shared anonymously with the Gazette-Mail by multiple sources.
West Liberty Faculty Senate Chairman Sean Ryan, who declined to provide the results, said the survey was sent out on a group email list to 231 people, including full-time faculty, adjuncts, most of Evans’ cabinet and Evans himself. Maureen Zambito, spokeswoman for the university, said there are about 150 full-time faculty and 10 presidential cabinet members, but didn’t know the number of adjuncts late Tuesday.
Of the 231 total, 149 responded to the survey before it closed March 18, Ryan said.
Evans took issue Tuesday with how the survey was constructed. He said he thinks “race plays a major part” in his faculty’s harsh criticism of him. The Board of Governors hired Evans Jan. 1, 2021, as West Liberty’s first Black president in its over 180-year history.
In October, Evans survived being fired by the West Liberty Board of Governors after he plagiarized material he used in a speech. He admitted to one instance of this, but Inside Higher Ed reported more than that. Five board members voted to fire him, but seven voted against.
“I thought the assessment itself, the instrument was faulty,” Evans said. “There were major issues that I had with the instrument, so if the instrument itself is faulty, it’s not accurate, then how can you expect the results to be accurate as well?”
He said that if he had been consulted in creating the survey, it perhaps would be more meaningful. He took issue with “strongly disagree” being listed first among the answers respondents could give, followed by “disagree” and so on, rather than starting with “strongly agree” and “agree.”
“If you start out being biased, you’re going to get the results you’re wanting to get,” he said.
Evans also criticized the “met or saw me in my workspace this academic year” question coming before other queries. He questioned whether such a thing was expected of his predecessors.
“I’m like, ‘What president does that?’” Evans said. “I’ve been in higher education for over 25 years and the president at any of my institutions never came to my office.”
He criticized the “microaggression that continues to run rampant on this campus, and people are not even aware of it.”
“There are instances of subtle, unintentional discrimination, racist actions and behaviors,” Evans said. He said “there are faculty members who make comments of a threatening nature in front of students and others.” He referenced a threat on his life, but said he “wouldn’t dare” reveal who made the threat.
“I’ve been made aware of it, I’ve seen some things in writing,” he said.
Evans said some “amazing people” are working with him to improve the university, and he pointed to fundraising. Zambito, the spokeswoman, said this year’s West Liberty Foundation Day of Giving drew the most donors, and the foundation has raised more money this fiscal year than last.
Ryan, who is white, said it sounded like the “president is attacking faculty and attacking the effort to provide that feedback rather than accept responsibility for how he is perceived.”
“Which, professionally, is unfortunate,” Ryan said.
“The survey was not constituted to be biased,” he said. “In fact, we went to great lengths to remove bias, and had people skilled and experienced in survey development review it to help remove bias. You know, I might understand the president’s position if we had 20 respondents, but we had a large number.”
He said the results have been provided to the appropriate Board of Governors members, and “I hope they take the feedback seriously.”
Board Chairman Rich Lucas, who is also white, said the board is in the midst of a “standard practice” annual assessment of the president that will run through June. Evans’ presidential contract expires Dec. 31, and Lucas said the board has discretion on when to extend it.
The board also has the power to not extend it.
Lucas said the board didn’t request the faculty survey, and he hadn’t seen the results when reached Tuesday morning.
“I will say that, as expected, Dr. Evans has been 100% cooperative and professional with the Board of Governors and the Governance Committee,” Lucas said. “The process is moving along. We expect to conclude it by June and the surveys are kind of on their own right now because I can’t comment on something I don’t have.”
He did say the board will review surveys and comments presented to it.
In October, Lucas voted against firing Evans. The next month, when Lucas joined the other board members in publicly reprimanding Evans, Lucas said he expected the president to “implement actions to reunify the campus community” and “rebuild trust.”
Ryan said, “That’s what the survey looked at, from the faculty’s perspective.”
This month and last, the board members themselves were asked to fill out a survey on Evans.
Alexandria Black, the West Liberty Student Government Association’s outgoing president, also white, said she didn’t know that survey’s outcome. But she revealed her own answers.
“I voted no on literally everything because I’ve never even seen him on campus,” Black said, “and his house is on the campus.”