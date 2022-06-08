Few students so far have enrolled in West Virginia’s new online charter schools for the fall, though charter officials say they expect the numbers to significantly increase next month.
On Tuesday, Accel Schools official Shannon McElwain said 47 students have enrolled in the Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia. Part of the private international firm Pansophic Learning, Accel is the company that will run the school daily.
“Certainly, your experience in other states is enlightening,” said Dan Casto, the school's board chairman. “But, you know, when I see 47 total, that seems low. But you tell me.”
McElwain replied that there are 231 applications and 1,800 "leads."
“It takes folks a while to work through the process,” she said.
“It is fairly normal in online schools for the majority of enrollments to kind of break or lock in mid to late July,” she said.
On Wednesday, James Paul, the new executive director for the state's charter school authorizing board, said West Virginia Virtual Academy has 155 enrolled students. But Todd McIntire, vice president of schools for Stride Inc., which will run that school day-to-day, said there were 155 "applications."
A Stride spokesman wrote in an email that "some of those 155 are all done (I don’t know exact number), some have just started, and many are somewhere in between. And yes of course some may decide not to continue once they begin, but from a macro level, 155 is the current number we have been reporting to the state."
Stride, a publicly traded company formerly called K12 Inc. and still using the K12 name in advertisements, was founded by Ron Packard. He started Accel after leaving Stride.
Paul said West Virginia Virtual Academy, like Virtual Preparatory Academy, expects registrations to “take off” next month.
Late last month, McIntire told the West Virginia Virtual Academy's board enrollment growth is "slower, I think, than we probably anticipated, but we also are accelerating our efforts in a whole variety of ways.”
“We still anticipate getting up into the, you know, 500 to 1,000 enrollment range,” McIntire said, “but we are ready to be flexible if we have to adjust accordingly.”
“We have continued the sort of umbrella marketing efforts that Stride uses, which focus on very targeted digital marketing including digital television, a lot of search engine optimization, search ads and social media presence," he said. "On top of that, we're laying in terrestrial radio advertising that we'll be getting very shortly and you may be hearing that on the radio and then we're also in the process of contracting with the local public relations firm to really focus on earned media and other opportunities.”
On Wednesday, McIntire said in an email, “We are seeing increases in interest over the last four weeks, but it’s too early to determine enrollment trends in West Virginia and all other Stride K12-powered schools nationwide."
Paul also provided enrollment numbers for the two brick-and-mortar charters: 247 for the Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy in Kearneysville and, as of a few weeks ago, 394 for West Virginia Academy in the Morgantown area.
Accel also is operating Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy. West Virginia Academy is the only one of the four charters that won’t be run daily by a for-profit company.
John Treu, board chairman for West Virginia Academy, said Wednesday that prekindergarten through ninth-grade enrollment there is now 420. He plans to add 10th, 11th and 12th grades in later years.
"The majority of days, we get additional applicants," he said.
Charter schools are publicly funded institutions that are nonetheless freed from many state personnel laws and other public school rules. They can be entirely overseen by unelected boards and private management companies.
Members of the state's charter school authorizing board, called the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board, are appointed by the governor and confirmed by state senators. That board approved these four charters to open.