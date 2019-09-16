Fairmont State board votes to offer contract extension to president

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State University Board of Governors voted Monday evening to offer President Mirta Martin a three-year contract extension, “with terms and conditions to be developed.”
The vote, a voice-vote with no nays heard, came immediately after the board emerged from a two-and-a-half-hour closed session, which Martin said she wasn’t in.
Board member Deborah Prezioso made the successful motion for the contract extension. Her husband, Roman, D-Marion, is the state Senate minority leader.
Board chairwoman Dixie Yann said board members Chris Courtney and John Schirripa were the only board members absent for the vote.
Asked what pay or benefits the board would offer Martin, Yann said “I can’t give you any details because those details have to be worked out.”
Martin said she didn’t ask for a pay or benefits increase and she would accept a level contract extension if it’s offered.
“I certainly want to make Fairmont State University my home,” Martin said.
Immediately after their meeting started at 4:30 p.m., board members decided, in a voice vote with no nays heard, to enter a closed session. The board’s special meeting agenda for Monday said there could possibly be action after the closed session on the contract.
Board members unanimously voted in October 2017 to hire Martin for a contract that expires at the end of this year.
That contract gave Martin an annual $270,000 base salary, plus benefits. She also could secure bonuses by increasing the school’s fundraising efforts and the number of students enrolled and by improving the school’s retention rate.
When Martin was 6 years old, she and her grandmother were able to escape from Fidel Castro’s communist regime in Cuba.
She immigrated to the U.S. without her parents.
The beginning of her career was in the banking industry — where she rose through the ranks to be a senior vice president. Most recently, she was the president of Fort Hays State University, the third-largest university in Kansas.
Before that, she was a dean at Virginia State University, a special assistant to the chancellor of the Virginia Community College System and was an education consultant.