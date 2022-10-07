Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

While the West Virginia Supreme Court lifted Thursday the block on the state’s Hope Scholarship program, parents may not get to use these private- and home-school vouchers until January.

“We will endeavor to get that to them as quickly as possible,” said Jared Hunt, spokesman for the state Treasurer’s Office, “but there’s still a significant amount of work that needs to go into setting up the system in order for them to receive the funds.”

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

