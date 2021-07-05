In what may be a harbinger for other school construction projects amid the pandemic, an architecture firm estimated a Fayette County school would cost roughly $17 million to build, but the lowest bid came in around $24 million.
Instead of accepting Swope Construction Co.'s lowest offer to build the new Meadow Bridge school, the county school system and McKinley Architecture and Engineering are redesigning the project and rebidding it in phases to lower the price.
The only other bidder, Danhill Construction Co., bid $25 million to do the work.
The state School Building Authority provided state money for this Meadow Bridge prekindergarten through 12th grade school.
Ben Ashley, the Authority's architectural services director, said there are normally more bidders. He said the agency is monitoring the other projects it has recently funded.
“We’re watching all of them because we don’t want this to repeat again,” Ashley said. He did say that "since the start of the year we’ve had some construction bids that have come in pretty high."
“Nobody can get materials," he said. "[Construction] contractors are having real issues being able to sign agreements with their suppliers to guarantee when materials are coming, so when they don’t know, they put major question marks in there because the contractors are going to be the ones held accountable for meeting all these schedules."
"The only thing they can do is put more money in their bid to try to cover themselves," he said. "So when those start adding up, then you get bids that come in way over budget."
Ashley, Fayette's schools superintendent and McKinley Architecture and Engineering senior architect Thom Worlledge all said the square footage won't be reduced in the redesigned Meadow Bridge school.
McKinley Architecture and Engineering, which has offices in Wheeling, Charleston and Pittsburgh, produced the original $17 million construction estimate.
Worlledge said the high bids were due to "the uncertainty of the market caused by the pandemic," including a materials shortage.
He said this was exacerbated by the fact the project was originally sent out for bids as a whole, despite the plan to actually build it in phases. Building one phase at a time prevents students from having to be in trailer classrooms, but it increases the construction time and how far out builders must estimate costs.
“We don't plan in global pandemics,” Worlledge added.
The project is to essentially build a new pre-kindergarten-12th-grade school in the same basic area as the current Meadow Bridge schools.
Meadow Bridge is the community on Fayette's southern border that successfully defended its high school from being consolidated into schools in Oak Hill or Hico.
Settled in 2017 with the state Board of Education's last-minute vote to save the high school, Meadow Bridge's fight was West Virginia's most prominent school consolidation protest of the past decade — other than perhaps Richwood's fight in Nicholas County. Most public schools are closed with little publicity.
In December 2019, the School Building Authority's board voted to provide Fayette $20 million to design and build the prekindergarten through 12th-grade school in Meadow Bridge, replacing dilapidated buildings there. In March, the pandemic hit.
“When we bid that, the market was at its highest and everybody was afraid it was going to stay there,” said Gary Hough, Fayette's schools superintendent.
Now that the project is being bid out in parts, the phase that includes significantly renovating the existing gym, and building the new high school section next to it, is expected to go out for bid this summer. The gym renovation is expected to be complete in August 2022.
Later, Fayette will seek bids to build the rest of the school.
Worlledge said the redesign will remove the tiered roof with "clerestory" windows, which would have been on the wall between the two tiers of roof and would have helped bring in daylight. Replacing that will be a flat roof.
Also, he said the previously planned heating, ventilation and air conditioning system will be replaced with one that's less efficient and requires more long-term maintenance, but he didn't know how much that will increase long-term electricity or upkeep costs.
Carolyn Arritt, a veteran of the fight to save Meadow Bridge's schools, said she previously shared her concern with the superintendent about rising prices. She said she planned to call him last week, but she was injured that day.
She said she doesn't know what Fayette's plan is. She said she isn't currently mad, “but I will be furious if they start, you know, cutting us back to an outhouse."