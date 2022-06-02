A fired classroom aide is in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of misdemeanor battery of a Horace Mann Middle special education student.
James Lynch admitted to the charges in April as part of a plea deal to drop a few other misdemeanor battery charges against him — all for allegedly mistreating the same child, now-14-year-old Nehemiah Hill.
The deal also includes prosecutors recommending that his up-to-a-year possible jail sentence for each charge be served concurrently, if the judge imposed jail at all.
But Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers, Kanawha’s former senior assistant prosecuting attorney, didn’t agree with that recommendation from prosecutors, nor did she agree with Lynch’s request for probation. She sentenced him to consecutive sentences of up to 12 months each, the maximum length legally allowed.
Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor George Sitler said “good time” served in jail could reduce each sentence to six months apiece, so Lynch will be imprisoned for at least a year.
The Kanawha school system fired Lynch in October, and he was indicted later that month. The indictment’s description of the charges is vague. The ones he pleaded guilty to were shoving Nehemiah on March 4 of last year, causing him to fall, and “striking” him “in the chest area” on Feb. 25 of last year, causing him to fall.
One or more cameras were reported to have recorded these incidents, under a 2019 state law requiring video cameras in special education classrooms. The videos haven’t been publicly released.
Four former Kanawha Schools employees who worked in the same Horace Mann special education classroom were charged with misdemeanor battery, with video evidence allegedly buttressing each charge. The cases are at various stages. Lynch is the first to be sentenced of those four.
Separately, a teacher who resigned from Kanawha’s Holz Elementary School pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery earlier this week.
Clad in a pin-striped suit, Lynch had shown up to the Charleston courthouse, free and with family members seated behind him. He left in handcuffs.
His son, who is near Nehemiah’s age, began crying as Akers read the verdict. Lynch’s mother and wife declined comment.
Nehemiah’s mother, Vankisha, said she was maid of honor for Lynch’s sister in her wedding and went to high school with Lynch. She spoke at the sentencing.
“I felt that you and I had a rapport,” she told Lynch. “I felt that, if I could trust anyone with Nehemiah, I felt that that person would be you.”
Lynch told Akers that “at no time, your honor, was it my intent to harm him, or to injure him.” He blamed other issues with the classroom.
After Lynch finished apologizing to Nehemiah’s mother and grandmother, Akers asked about Lynch’s positive drug tests.
“Apparently he is taking these — they’re gummies or candies or something — and that’s where the THC is coming from,” said Edward Bullman, Lynch’s attorney. Bullman said Lynch had said these were “over-the-counter.”
Akers said “there’s fluctuation in the results that would indicate that he was continuing to use drugs after the first time that he came back positive. And he also indicated on 5-13 that he had taken a THC candy, a cannabinoid, he admitted that, on 5-13, which was after 4-25, which was the first marijuana result.”
Lynch replied that, “when I got fired and I lost my insurance, going through this entire experience, I experienced insomnia, anxiety through the roof and, honestly judge, I had no other outlet, I had no other way to relax and get peace of mind. This was, this has been, an awful experience.”
“You continued to use marijuana while on bond, which is against the rules and a crime in West Virginia if not prescribed,” Akers said. She added, “and you brought your child here, to see this.
“And you’ve asked for probation or an alternative sentence. While on bond, you have not adhered to the rules of probation,” Akers said, regarding the marijuana usage. “You have committed crime while on bond.”
She also said “this is a case which involves battery of a special needs child, and you can say all you want that you love the child and that you love the family, but you have not shown that through your actions and you have not shown that you are taking it seriously as you continue to violate the law while on bond.”
Kanawha Circuit Clerk employees said the presentencing report isn’t a public document. Lynch didn’t say in Thursday’s hearing what kind of marijuana he used, and, after the sentencing, Bullman said he didn’t know whether these “over-the-counter” gummies were legal Delta 8 gummies.
Regarding the possible two years in jail, Bullman said, “if the reason was because he smoked a joint while he was on bond, I think that was a little much, but that’s her call to make, and it’s a legal sentence.”
Lynch had been indicted on seven counts before the plea agreement. For each charge, he faced being jailed for up to a year, a fine up to $500, or both.