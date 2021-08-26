A new group is applying to start a statewide virtual charter school in West Virginia, according to one of the two former Republican delegates on its five-member governing board.
Terry Waxman, who represented Harrison County in the state House of Delegates for four years, said the planned prekindergarten-12th grade school intends to use Stride Inc., to run the school’s daily operations.
Stride, formerly called K12 Inc., is a publicly traded company that’s a major national for-profit provider of online charter schooling. Its academic outcomes for students have attracted controversy.
It lobbied in West Virginia for the passage of this year’s massive charter school expansion bill, which specifically legalized fully online charter schools, allowed for up to two statewide virtual charter schools that could each enroll up to 5% of statewide public school enrollment, and created a new unelected statewide board that can circumvent elected county boards of education to allow charter schools to open.
The Republican-controlled West Virginia Legislature had passed a law in 2019 legalizing the state’s first charter schools, but that law generally allowed county school boards to decide whether charter schools could open in their counties. Upon gaining supermajorities in the 2020 election, Republicans passed the new law without any Democrats’ votes.
County school systems lose money when students leave for charter schools because the state public school funding is largely based on enrollment.
During Thursday’s first public meeting of Mountain State Learning Solutions Inc.’s governing board, the board members approved submitting an application to the new statewide charter board for approval of their school. Applications to open by next school year are due Aug. 31.
“I’m just really excited to have another option for students in West Virginia,” Waxman said after the meeting.
The board also includes longtime former Berkeley County delegate John Overington. Leading Thursday’s meeting was Bryan Hoylman, who previously worked for Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Maloney’s campaign and for Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey but is now president and chief executive officer of the Associated Builders and Contractors of West Virginia.
West Virginia Academy’s leader said earlier this month that it will continue its separate attempt to open a brick-and-mortar school in Monongalia County. It was the only charter school to try to open under the previous law, but its application was denied by the Monongalia and Preston county school boards and it lost a subsequent case before the state Supreme Court of Appeals.
Like Mountain State Learning Solutions, West Virginia Academy said it plans to apply to the new statewide charter board, not county school boards.