The criminal cases over former Holz Elementary teacher Nancy Boggs’ abuse of special education students didn’t end with her imprisonment.

Two fired classroom aides, Lori Gibson and Lisa Perdue, face charges for allegedly not reporting Boggs’ actions within 24 hours to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which includes Child Protective Services.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

