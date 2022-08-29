The criminal cases over former Holz Elementary teacher Nancy Boggs’ abuse of special education students didn’t end with her imprisonment.
Two fired classroom aides, Lori Gibson and Lisa Perdue, face charges for allegedly not reporting Boggs’ actions within 24 hours to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which includes Child Protective Services.
School employees are “mandatory reporters” under state law, so they must report within 24 hours to authorities when they have “reasonable cause to suspect that a child is neglected or abused” or see a child “being subjected to conditions that are likely to result in abuse or neglect.”
Kanawha County prosecutors charged Gibson with seven counts, and Perdue with six, via information filings in late July. Each charge alleges failure to report within 24 hours a specific type of abuse that occurred on specific dates, all in September 2021.
The filings accuse Perdue of, among other things, not reporting within 24 hours Boggs isolating a 7-year-old “behind a screen for four hours without food, water and access to the restroom.” She’s also accused of not reporting within 24 hours Boggs shoving a 9-year-old “with force into a table.”
Boggs did both of those things Sept. 22, the filings state.
The filings accuse Gibson of, among other things, not reporting within 24 hours Boggs slapping a 9-year-old, forcing a 7-year-old to eat out of the classroom sink and hitting a 7-year-old with a cabinet door.
Charleston-based attorney John R. Mitchell Jr., who is representing Perdue, said Perdue remained silent at her Monday arraignment hearing, and the court entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. WCHS first reported on the hearing Monday.
Gibson hasn’t yet been arraigned, and the Gazette-Mail was unable to reach her Monday.
Mitchell said Perdue worked in the classroom for only about 15 days and was out of it about half the time caring for a child who needed individual attention.
He said the most serious abuse that his client allegedly didn’t report within 24 hours occurred Sept. 22, yet Perdue was cooperating with law enforcement on Sept. 23.
“From the very beginning, my client has been cooperating with the authorities,” he said.
“Lisa Perdue was in that position at Holz for a very, very short time,” he said. “We’re disappointed that the Prosecutor’s Office felt compelled to file these misdemeanor charges, but I’m confident, after 40 years of experience, that this matter will be resolved and we will see justice.”
Don Morris, Kanawha’s first assistant prosecutor, said, “our office does not comment on pending charges, as defendants are presumed by the law to be innocent until such time as they may be convicted in a court of law.”
Briana Warner, spokeswoman for the Kanawha school system, wrote in an email that Gibson and Perdue were suspended with pay on Oct. 1. Warner wrote that, “after full review of relevant video footage, receipt of the CPS investigation finding and a disciplinary hearing for both aides,” the Kanawha Board of Education fired them in February and March, respectively.
Perdue appeared Monday before Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers.
Akers sentenced Boggs to the maximum-allowed 10 years in jail after Boggs pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery against three students.
Video cameras in Boggs’ classroom caught her slamming a child’s head onto a desk and pulling a chair out from beneath a student, among other things.