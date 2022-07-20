A former Horace Mann Middle School employee was sentenced Wednesday to one year in jail and two years on supervised probation for the battery of two special needs children.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster sentenced Walter Pannell to one year in the South Central Regional Jail for one of the four counts of misdemeanor battery to which he previously pleaded guilty.
For each of the other three counts of battery, Webster sentenced Pannell to a suspended jail sentence and imposed two years of supervised probation.
With good behavior, the 72-year-old will serve six months in jail, Webster said.
Webster ordered Pannell to report to the jail Aug. 5.
Pannell’s attorney, J.A. Curia asked the judge for probation, community service, home confinement or some combination of the three for his client, a two-time cancer survivor who worked for Kanawha County Schools more than 30 years and has no prior criminal record.
“With the exception of this matter, there was no prior disciplinary history at Kanawha County Board of Education,” Curia said. “He is truly remorseful and I hope the court can get a flavor for that in his statement.
Curia noted that Pannell is still being medically monitored for spots on internal organs and that COVID-19 cases are on the uptick.
“I am truly sorry for what happened,” Pannell said. “And I apologize to the families. I never wanted to hurt anybody. I just want to apologize to them and ask them if they can find it in their hearts to forgive me."
Pannell had been charged with 11 counts of misdemeanor battery, but he admitted to only four of them in May as part of a plea agreement with Kanawha County prosecutors.
The incidents were caught on camera, under a 2019 state law requiring video cameras in special education classrooms.
Pannell resigned from his aide position after being charged last year.
Before sentencing Pannell, Webster asked him to explain his actions towards the children, specifically referencing an interview with Pannell during which he said he was “trying to correct” something with the children when the battery happened.
“What were you trying to correct?” Webster asked.
Pannell answered that one of the students had put his hand down his pants and was “feeling on himself” and the man was trying to get the student to take his hand out of his pants.
"So Mr. Pannell, if you're not disputing that, I mean, if you're not disputing this occurred, these words were uttered by you, these actions were taken by you, how in your training and in your wisdom and your experience with kids, particularly kids with behavioral and special needs, how could you look at that, if you did, as corrective?" Webster said. "This was not one incident where an aide or teacher loses it, you know?
"Because I'm sure it's a challenging environment. ...I know people who have special needs children behavioral issues, and it test even the most patient skilled and experienced of parents, educators, social workers, etc. But they were in your care," she said.
Pannell ultimately responded that he had “just made a bad decision.”
Webster took time to reference several of the “significant” number of letters sent to her on Pannell’s behalf about the man’s good reputation and character over the years.
VanKisha Hill, the mother of the boy referred to only as “N.H.” in court records, spoke to the court about the affect Pannell’s actions had on her and her son, who she said Pannell worked with for two years.
“I heard the letters of this great man of the cloth, this great teacher, this great coach, but the videos that I have had to watch time and time over and over do not display that whatsoever," Hill said. “If the media was able to see these videos that I have had to endure, as well as the other two parents in the back, your family would be humiliated. You will be embarrassed. You would be horrified. Because I was.”
Hill referenced one occasion where Pannell dragged her child “like a rag doll,” and another instance when he told students he would punch them in the nose for going toward his food.
“I hate saying this word but everyone knew who worked in that classroom that our children are mentally retarded,” she said. “They have difficulties, they have speech issues. They’re nonverbal. They are incontinent of urine and bowel. If you were not able to do the job, why stay in there?”
Hill said as a result of her son’s treatment by Pannell, she’s uneasy about sending him to school and that she’s been stressed to the point of a mental breakdown.