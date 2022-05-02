Another of the former Horace Mann Middle employees who was accused of hitting special education students last spring has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery.
Walter Pannell, 72, had been charged with 11 counts of misdemeanor battery, but he admitted to only four of them Monday as part of a plea agreement with Kanawha County prosecutors.
Standing before Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Carrie Webster, Pannell admitted to battery last year against two children, referred to in court by the initials N.H. and T.R.
"On April 23, I did grab N.H.'s forehead and force his head back," Pannell said.
"On April 13, at Horace Mann, I did grab N.H. by the neck and drive his head back," he said.
On the same day, "I did push N.H. in the face with my fingers," he told the judge.
Finally, on March 17, "I did place my hand over T.R.'s face, forcing his head back," he said.
These incidents were caught on camera, under a 2019 state law requiring video cameras in special education classrooms.
Pannell resigned from his aide position after being charged last year.
Webster hasn't yet sentenced him. For each charge, he could be jailed up to a year, fined up to $500, or both.
Assistant Prosecutor Monica Schwartz recommended that Pannell serve sentences for the three crimes against N.H. concurrently, if the judge chooses to incarcerate. Schwartz gave no sentencing recommendation regarding the crime against T.R.
Webster appeared hesitant to sentence Pannell to jail.
"I'm sure, at 72-years-old, he doesn't want to go to jail," Webster said. "It is a hard case not to consider jail, in some ways. I mean, I don't even know, I haven't looked at the videos, I just know today what has been proffered."
Webster said that, perhaps, there are things in Pannell's history that will emerge, but then said, "I certainly would hope a school system, you know, would act accordingly if there had been issues, so I'm going to assume he has a good-to-stellar record of employment history."
She suggested some sort of evaluation of Pannell that might aid her in sentencing.
Charleston Police Detective J.A. McMaster had written in a criminal complaint that video from May 4 showed Pannell pushing a student off his seat, dragging the child back onto it and later spanking him and threatening to punch him in the nose.
McMaster wrote in another complaint that video from May 12 showed Pannell grabbing a female student by the back of her neck and shaking her while yelling at her. Pannell later grabbed her by the top of her neck and spanked her, McMaster wrote.
Last week, James Lynch, another aide in the same Horace Mann classroom, pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor battery. WCHS previously reported those pleas.
Lynch had been indicted on seven counts of misdemeanor battery. The Kanawha Board of Education fired Lynch in October, while he was under investigation.
He hasn't yet been sentenced, either. Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers set another hearing in Lynch's case for 1:30 p.m. June 2.
Criminal cases against two other people who worked in that classroom continue, as do civil lawsuits against them, Pannell and the school system.