Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Even before Ohio Valley University closed last academic year, many former students struggled to get their transcripts from the school to move on with their lives.

But a Sept. 2 post on the “OVU Updates” Facebook page ignited fears that they would never receive these official records of their credits or of — for those who graduated before the shutdown — their entire degrees.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Recommended for you