Even before Ohio Valley University closed last academic year, many former students struggled to get their transcripts from the school to move on with their lives.
But a Sept. 2 post on the “OVU Updates” Facebook page ignited fears that they would never receive these official records of their credits or of — for those who graduated before the shutdown — their entire degrees.
“Recently, someone using VPN [Virtual Private Network] access changed the password to PowerCampus — the database,” the post said. “Once IT was able to work past this issue and regain access, it was discovered that the transcripts had been either deleted or removed.”
However, for the week since, it’s remained unclear whether they were actually erased, whether they are actually gone for good and whether anyone would actually answer these crucial questions for former students.
“Nothing makes sense and it’s very frustrating,” said Katharine Davis, who graduated from the Wood County Christian university a few years ago and needs another transcript to get into part of the military.
Late Thursday afternoon, Wes Crum, the school’s vice president for academic affairs up until its December 2021 decision to close, told the Gazette-Mail he posted the Facebook post.
“There were other folks who were a part of that,” he added, “and so I felt like OVU has never, ever been honest or transparent with its constituents, and I thought it was time to be honest with them. They just needed to know what we’ve been dealing with behind the scenes for the last several months, and so, to me, it was just time for the students to know that we can’t do this anymore.”
He said he is among about 30 unpaid employees who have been volunteering since Jan. 1 to graduate about 22 remaining students.
“We had a power outage probably [in] August and then the [volunteer] registrar was unable to access the server at that point,” Crum said. “Once the electricity came back on and she tried to access them, she told me that when she would go to the exact same place on PowerCampus to retrieve the data, it was no longer there. And so that’s what she has told me. I don’t know if it’s there and it’s hidden, if it’s been deleted, removed.”
He said he later deleted the post because it had gotten “volatile” with understandably angry students.
The university has declared bankruptcy since it closed. Clarksburg-based attorney Thomas Fluharty, the third-party bankruptcy trustee, said both former Ohio Valley campuses, including all buildings, the server, any paper transcripts and even any outstanding money owed by former students who still need their transcripts is in receivership.
ABTV Receivership Services is running that receivership.
Crum said ABTV was allowing the volunteer registrar, De Hoover, to go onto campus — even after ABTV barred Crum and others — to continue providing transcripts.
But, to Fluharty’s understanding, no transcripts are gone forever.
“I’ve spoken with a representative of the receiver and looked at emails between the debtor’s counsel and counsel for the receiver and there’s no evidence that any of the computers were hacked,” he said.
“There’s nobody that I’ve spoken to that actually is knowledgeable of OVU and the transcripts that thinks that the computer was hacked or that transcripts have been erased,” he said. “That’s just not the case, that’s just not true.”
Fluharty said the receiver had an IT person copy the server’s hard drive, so the files should be preserved anyway.
He provided this email address for former students to reach Mike Kain, an ABTV partner, to get transcripts: mkain@abtv.com
Fluharty said Kain is the only person he knows of who has been providing the documents.
Kain said he is doing that, but he declined comment on whether the transcripts had been deleted from the server and on whether there are paper copies. ABTV’s spokesperson didn’t return requests for comment.
Robert Moore, the school’s former board chairman and one of three members of what’s called the “windup trust,” said Wednesday he was still waiting for the receivership to verify the information remains on the server.
“I doubt seriously it was hacked,” he said.
Regarding providing transcripts in the future — and collecting money students still owe for those documents — Moore said “we have been in the process of finding a sister university to take that over and we are at the end of a four-month process and are very close to having that done.”
Wheeling-based attorney Martin P. Sheehan is representing this windup trust.
“This is an odd situation,” he noted. “We’re not used to institutions of higher learning failing in America. Bankruptcy code does not address this kind of situation very well.”
Whether the transcripts are gone for good or not, former students are complaining about them not being provided in a timely fashion. Davis, the graduate, has banded together with other former students on Facebook to fight for students to receive them.
“It’s affecting our employment,” she said. “I mean there are multiple people I know who will get fired because they can’t turn in a transcript, they can’t move from job to job, they can’t go into the military, they can’t go back to school.”