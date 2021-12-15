The former Kanawha County elementary school counselor recently accused of possessing child pornography is now accused of additionally using two children to produce it.
Todd Roatsey, who visited the White House in 2016 after being named West Virginia’s Elementary School Counselor of the Year, worked at Pinch Elementary from about 2012 until resigning this fall.
Neither the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of West Virginia nor the Kanawha County school system have said yet whether two minors named in a new, superseding indictment are current or former Kanawha students.
Roatsey is accused of attempting to, and succeeding in his attempt to, “employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce” each unidentified girl to “engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions.” Those “depictions” were then transmitted, the superseding indictment says.
This allegedly occurred in January and February 2020, the document says.
A federal grand jury handed up the superseding indictment Tuesday. The grand jury indicted Roatsey on nine counts, up from the single child pornography possession count he pleaded not guilty to on Nov. 29.
He hasn’t yet stood trial on any charges.
The original charge alleged possession just in October 2021, on the date he was searched.
The new charges include allegations that he distributed and attempted to distribute child pornography in July; accessed images and videos with the intent to view them in April; and used the internet and a cellular network to “persuade, induce, entice, and coerce” the minors “to engage in sexual activity” in January and February 2020.
The superseding indictment says his possible penalty is now “life in prison; $2,250,000 fine; 5 years to life supervised release.”
“We have no comment at this time,” said John A. Carr, Roatsey’s Charleston-based attorney.
"We are unable to comment on this ongoing criminal litigation," said Kanawha County Schools spokeswoman Briana Warner.
Roatsey has an initial appearance and arraignment on the new charges at 11 a.m. Monday in Charleston, in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Dwane Tinsley.