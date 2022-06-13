A former Kanawha County Schools employee who was West Virginia's Elementary School Counselor of the Year pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to produce child pornography and coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity.
Todd Roatsey, 43, pleaded guilty to the two charges as part of a plea deal that, if Judge John Copenhaver Jr. accepts it, will drop 11 other charges against him.
If the judge accepts the deal, Roatsey will spend 25-35 years in prison and the rest of his life on supervised release. Copenhaver, a senior federal judge in the U.S. Southern District of West Virginia, set the sentencing for Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
Roatsey worked at Kanawha's Pinch Elementary from about 2012 until resigning last fall amid being charged with allegedly possessing child pornography. From there, the allegations got worse.
A December superseding indictment charged him with allegedly producing child pornography in 2020; a search warrant unsealed in early January alleged he messaged current and former Pinch Elementary students while pretending to be a teenager; and a late January document warned him that federal prosecutors would possibly introduce two women's testimony that he raped them when they were children.
Roatsey has never been charged by any agency for the alleged sexual assault, including in this case. Prosecutors told him and his lawyer that they planned to possibly use the testimony to prove Roatsey's alleged intent to, two decades later, “persuade minors to produce sexually explicit materials to send to him.”
In February, yet another superseding indictment charged him with allegedly concealing, corruptly altering and destroying a Snapchat account to obstruct an investigation and the account's use in court.
The two charges Roatsey pleaded guilty to Monday involved someone he said he believed to be 16 years old. Roatsey said he asked her over Snapchat to masturbate, recorded it and sent her a video of himself masturbating.
"I pretended to be an 18-year-old," Roatsey told Copenhaver.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Herrald said the yet-unidentified victim appears to be from another country.
Snapchat is a cellphone application that lets users send messages, including images and videos, that are supposed to automatically disappear after the recipient views them.
Herrald did mention, as part of an agreed-to "stipulation of facts" between Roatsey and prosecutors, that Roatsey recorded over 100 videos of two minor females in Kanawha County, one of whom was a Pinch student at the time. It is unclear what the content of those videos were.
The stipulation of facts also says Roatsey had folders on his phone with thumbnails of sexually explicit videos of infants and toddlers, according to Herrald.
“We have no comment at this time,” said John A. Carr, Roatsey's attorney, after Monday's plea hearing.
Before coming to Pinch Elementary in 2012, Roatsey previously worked at Harts Primary School, in Lincoln County, for four years and also was a substitute. In 2016, he visited the White House after being named the state's Elementary School Counselor of the Year.