Miller Hall has resigned from the West Virginia Board of Education, which he led as president for roughly the past two years, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hall served on the board for about five years and had six years left in his current term. His departure now leaves two open seats on the nine-member state school board, which has state constitutional authority over public education.
These board member departures are part of continuing changes in the state's top public education leadership. This month, the board hired a new state schools superintendent after agreeing to the former superintendent's transfer request, the state Department of Education's longtime top lawyer and the assistant state schools superintendent left and a new deputy schools superintendent joined the department.
Hall, 69, said he's worked in public education since he was 22.
He said he started as a teacher at Raleigh County's Woodrow Wilson High, moved through leadership roles at that school to eventually become principal, then became a Raleigh schools central office administrator and retired as an assistant schools superintendent there about two days before joining the state school board.
"For 47 years, nonstop, and it's time to spend some time with family," he said. "It's a tough decision, I've been thinking about it a while, but I see a time right now to transition."
He said he and his wife are moving from Beckley to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where one of his daughters and his 15-month-old grandson live. It's also a much shorter drive to Washington, D.C., where his other daughter lives.
“I have never wavered, [from] when I first took my job in 1975, I never wavered from putting kids first in the state of West Virginia, and that's what I did, that's what I tried to do," he said.
He said no one asked him to resign. Once the state Senate confirms a governor's appointment to the state school board, the member can't be removed over policy or political disagreements for the entirety of their nine-year term.
A member can't serve more than two consecutive years as president, so the board had to choose someone other than Hall in July.
On July 12, then-board vice president Tom Campbell resigned from the body. The next day, the board unanimously chose Paul Hardesty as president.
Jim Justice appointed Hall to the board in January 2017, Justice's first month as governor.
Hall took the place of Bill White, whom Justice had named director of the state's Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs. Hall also replaced White as the board's only African-American member.
When Hall reached the November 2019 end of White's unfinished term, Justice reappointed Hall for a further nine years. The board then named him president a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic.