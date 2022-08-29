Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Miller Hall has resigned from the West Virginia Board of Education, which he led as president for roughly the past two years, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Hall served on the board for about five years and had six years left in his current term. His departure now leaves two open seats on the nine-member state school board, which has state constitutional authority over public education.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

