Forum Monday on proposed Eastern Panhandle charter school

There will be a public forum 7 p.m. Monday on the Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy, a charter school that is seeking to open in Jefferson County.

The forum will be in the county commission meeting room in the Old Charles Town Library, 200 E. Washington St., Charles Town.

The entrance to the basement meeting room is on Samuel Street.

The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board faces a late-November deadline to approve or deny any proposed charter school. Otherwise, the schools will automatically be allowed to open.

The forums include presentations from those trying to open the charter, and time for the public to ask questions and say whether they support or oppose the charter.

Written comments can be submitted before and after each forum to Professional Charter School Board Chairman Adam Kissel, at adam.kissel@wvpcsb.org.