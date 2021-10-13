The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Adam Kissel

Adam Kissel

There will be a public forum 7 p.m. Monday on the Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy, a charter school that is seeking to open in Jefferson County.

The forum will be in the county commission meeting room in the Old Charles Town Library, 200 E. Washington St., Charles Town.

The entrance to the basement meeting room is on Samuel Street.

The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board faces a late-November deadline to approve or deny any proposed charter school. Otherwise, the schools will automatically be allowed to open.

The forums include presentations from those trying to open the charter, and time for the public to ask questions and say whether they support or oppose the charter.

Written comments can be submitted before and after each forum to Professional Charter School Board Chairman Adam Kissel, at adam.kissel@wvpcsb.org.

Recommended for you