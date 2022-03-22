West Virginia University suspended a fraternity and reprimanded three others on Tuesday following investigations into hazing activities and recent fighting among the groups.
The Delta Chi fraternity has lost its official recognition from WVU and will serve a three-year suspension, effective immediately, due to a “hazing incident” reported to the university in February. The fraternity also lost its recognition with its international headquarters, according to a news release from WVU.
In a statement Tuesday, WVU spokeswoman April Kaull said all student code violations are “investigated thoroughly.”
“Especially when it comes to hazing, where we have a zero tolerance policy,” Kaull continued.
Three other fraternities — Phi Sigma Phi, Phi Kappa Psi and Sigma Nu — were sanctioned and received disciplinary reprimands Tuesday for violating the University’s Student Code of Conduct, per the release. Disciplinary reprimands are written notices of violation that become part of “the official University record,” according to the school.
Phi Sigma Phi has also been placed on probation by its national headquarters.
The Daily Athenaeum, WVU’s independent student newspaper, reported in February that a member of Phi Sigma Phi was arrested and faced a felony charge after firing a gun into the air when a fight broke out between members of Phi Sigma Phi and Delta Chi.
That fight occurred the same week Delta Chi was initially suspended for a “hazing incident,” the outlet reports.
“The Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership, along with the University administration, takes every allegation seriously and we work diligently to create a safe, positive atmosphere for our chapters and their members,” said Matthew Richardson, director of the Center and chairman of the WVU Hazing Prevention Task Force, in the news release. “When a chapter or member falls short of our expectations and the rules, we want to do all we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Nine students have been identified by the university and “taken through the student conduct process” for their role in the alleged fighting and hazing incidents, per the news release. Potential sanctions for the individuals range from deferred suspension to a one-year probation and monitoring by the Office of Student Conduct.
Delta Chi may apply for reinstatement to the campus after August 2025. Members would need to meet “a variety of educational requirements” to receive the reinstatement, according to the university.
Members of Sigma Nu, Phi Sigma Phi and Phi Kappa Psi will participate in mandatory “educational programming” following their disciplinary reprimand, which will include de-escalation training, according to the university.