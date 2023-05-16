Kanawha County Schools has announced sites and dates for its annual countywide summer food service program.
According to Feeding America, 1 in 5 West Virginia children live in a food insecure household, with the issue being exacerbated in the summer when school meals disappear for the 67% of school-aged children in the state who qualify for free and reduced lunches.
In light of that issue, Kanawha County Schools is again hosting free breakfast and lunches open to all children, ages 2-18, on-site at various locations around the county listed below.
The overall timeline of the program runs from June 6 to Aug. 11, but individual dates and times vary by local site. All sites will be closed June 20 and July 4.
Adult meals are also available, running $3.25 for breakfast and $4.35 for lunch. Adults must pay for their meal on-site. No meals may be taken off site or provided for home consumption.
Any changes to times or locations will be posted on the Kanawha County Schools website at kcs.kana.k12.wv.us under the news heading.
• Central Elementary
900 Helene St., St. Albans
June 6 - Aug. 11
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Elk Elementary
3320 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston
June 6 - Aug. 11
Breakfast: 8 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Flinn Elementary
2006 McClure Parkway, Charleston
June 6 - Aug. 11
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Kanawha Valley Enrichment Center
261 Staunton Ave., Charleston
June 6 - Aug. 11
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Overbrook Elementary
218 Oakwood Road, Charleston
June 6 - Aug. 11
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• William C Raglin Head Start Center
142 Marshall Ave., Dunbar
June 12 - 30
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Alban Elementary
2030 Harrison Ave., St. Albans
June 12 - 30
July 3 - 21
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Bridgeview Elementary
5100 Ohio St., South Charleston
June 12 - 30
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary
100 Florida St., Charleston
June 12 - 30
July 3 - 21
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Midland Trail Elementary
200 Ferry St., Diamond
June 12 - 30
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Pinch Elementary
300 South Pinch Road, Elkview
June 12 - 30
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Point Harmony Elementary
5312 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes
June 12 - 30
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Weberwood Elementary
732 Gordon Road, South Charleston
June 12 - 30
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• West Sattes Community Center / Energy Express
234 Lee Ave., Nitro
June 19 - July 26
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 - 12 p.m.
• Sharon Dawes Elementary / Energy Express
5118 Cabin Creek Road, Miami
June 19 - July 26
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 - 12 p.m.
• Carver Career Center
June 12 - 30
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Dunbar Middle School
325 27th St., Dunbar
June 12 - 16
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Capital High School
1500 Greenbrier St., Charleston
June 12 - 30
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
July 5, 6, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27
Monday - Thursday Only
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Nitro High School
1300 Park Ave., Nitro
June 12 - 30
July 3 - 27
Monday - Thursday only
Breakfast: 8 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Riverside High School
1 Warrior Way, Belle
June 12 - 30
July 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20
July 26 - Aug. 11
Monday - Thursday only
Breakfast: 8:30 - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
• Piedmont Elementary
203 Bradford St., Charleston
July 10 - Aug. 11
Breakfast: 7:30 - 8 a.m.
Lunch: 11 - 11:45 a.m.
