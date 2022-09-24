If you look back 75 years in Kanawha County, you will often see decline — or disappearance. High school marching bands haven’t been spared.
“It was not unusual to have a 100-piece band, back when I was teaching,” said Nick Munoz, Herbert Hoover High’s band director from 1976-82.
“If you have 50 in your band now,” he said, “you’re one of the big ones.”
Entire high schools, and their bands, are gone, such as Charleston, DuPont and Stonewall Jackson. Back 75 years ago, even Clendenin and Elkview high schools hadn’t yet combined into Hoover.
Looking back 75 years also underscores society’s changing views on women and girls. Girls like majorettes: The baton-wielders who performed in bands of yore — and an annual Kanawha teenage beauty contest.
“At Hoover, in my time, being a majorette was the most prestigious thing a girl could do,” Munoz said.
“It was very competitive,” late-1960s majorette Janie Coffman Bailey said, just to join the corps at one’s school. Hers was Sissonville High.
“We had like 12 majorettes,” said Kimberly O’Connor, a South Charleston High majorette in the early ‘80s. “And every school had that many.”
Now these groups are gone. Having a majorette corps is now “an oddity,” current Hoover band director Meleah Fisher said.
“Versus, at one time, it was an oddity if you didn’t have them,” she said.
Munoz and Mark Hardman, George Washington High’s band director, tied much of the overall band size decrease to Title IX, the federal law guaranteeing girls more athletic opportunities.
Hardman said bands had three girls for every boy when he was growing up. Other than band, girls “could be a cheerleader, and maybe you had a volleyball team.”
Fisher said there has been an increase, not decline, in the amount of activities for students other than band.
“Who would have known you would have archery teams going to nationals?” she asked.
Yet, through decades of population declines, changing band makeups and evolving social mores, Kanawha bands, and the majorettes’ name and legacy, march on.
The Gazette-Mail Kanawha County Majorette & Band Festival turns 75 Tuesday, continuing a competition held annually, save for the 2020 pandemic pause, since 1947.
“The kids then deserved community support, just as the kids now deserve community support,” said Mark Davis, fine arts curriculum director for Kanawha public schools. “So, we do hope that people come out.”
Band directors say the 6:30 p.m. Laidley Field showdown is a valuable fundraiser, one that comes as they’re trying to rebuild post-pandemic.
“It costs money to buy instruments and take trips and do all that stuff,” Hardman said. “That financial help — none of us are turning that down.”
And, he said, “it’s kind of cool to have a county championship.”
Munoz, who said he doesn’t recall missing more than two of the events in 50 years, put it this way:
“Seventy-five years of anything is pretty big.”
A changing contest
It’s been that long since MGM Studios “exploitation representative” J.E. Watson chose “dazzling, 16-year-old Dolores Thompson” to be the first Miss Kanawha Majorette, according to the Charleston Daily Mail’s coverage.
There were 74 contestants. Watson’s career was twice Thompson’s age.
“Mr. Watson’s task probably was one of the most difficult in his 32 years in theatrical and motion picture fields,” the newspaper reported. “He named the winners only after nearly a dozen of [the] beauties were recalled to the platform for his final decision.”
But there was live music alongside this 1947 beauty pageant. The “maestro” for the long-now-consolidated Charleston High told the also-now-consolidated Charleston Daily Mail it was “the greatest thrill in my musical life.”
An estimated 25,000 people attended, and traffic blocked the schools superintendent from delivering Thompson her “American Beauty” roses.
O’Connor, who won Miss Kanawha Majorette in 1983, said a male soap opera star was her judge.
She said she was more focused on her twirling routine, but “was glad to have Miss Kanawha Majorette.”
“It was just a really special honor,” O’Connor said.
Stevi Steele, the 2006 Miss Kanawha Majorette plus the first-place twirler that year, said her mother and grandmother were majorettes.
“It was just kind of like a tradition for us to go and kind of watch the majorettes all together,” said Steele, who attended Hoover. She recalled winning Miss Kanawha Majorette as a culmination.
“I was wanting to live in the moment,” Steele said, “because I had literally practiced and watched and like just fantasized about winning this my entire childhood.”
She added, with a laugh, that “it was like I manifested it.”
The event’s name and focus have changed. The merger that created this newspaper consumed the sponsoring Daily Mail. “Band” was added as band competition came more to the fore, and as majorettes receded.
“For years, the bands weren’t judged at all,” Munoz said.
“The bands just played music for the majorettes to twirl to,” he said.
Munoz said he pushed for a more modern band competition in the ‘70s, and got pushback from the Daily Mail’s festival organizer.
“I’m not going to have some young buck tell me how this festival is going to be run,” was the reply Munoz recalled. He said the organizer’s position “was sort of ‘Well, nobody comes to this thing to see the bands.’”
Fisher, Hoover’s band director for the past 22 years, said she can remember differences from even earlier: when she was a band student from 1985-87.
“You could move on your opening song, you had to stand still for the rest, and then you could move on the last song,” Fisher said.
She said the judges then were on the ground level, rather than in the press box, so it would have been hard for them to even see today’s band formations.
In another change, the West Virginia University or Marshall University marching band now performs after the high schoolers compete.
“All the band directors have at least one or more kids in the WVU band,” Fisher said of this year’s college. “And it’s a pretty big deal for them to get to come home and perform for the home crowd.”
So it’s not a beauty pageant with musical accompaniment, at least not anymore.
Majorettes, as their ranks have diminished, have largely become synonymous with “feature twirlers.” Those twirlers compete for the Miss Kanawha Majorette title, and in other categories.
Rich Brooks, Nitro High’s band director since 2002, said he prefers a flag corps over majorettes. He and Fisher agreed flags were better visually than majorettes’ batons.
“When you’re looking at a football field and a baton that’s 3-quarters-of-an-inch thick, there’s some glitz there,” Fisher said, “but you get more color out of a 3- to 8-foot flag.”
Hardman, who has directed George Washington since 1997, said that “before everyone got artificial turf, the fire baton was the rage.”
The years have also seen the end of the “originality” or “novelty” routines, with their props, sets and dancing majorettes.
“You didn’t do that anywhere else,” Hardman said.
“I think all the band directors were happy when that part went away because it was so much work for just that one evening,” he said.
Brooks said bands would stand still to play for these routines.
“I’m kind of glad that’s gone, to be honest with you,” Brooks said. “That was kind of a pain in the rear trying to get that together along with your [marching band] competition show.”
But Bailey, the 1968 Miss Kanawha Majorette, said “the originality routines, at one time, were fabulous.”
She said her Sissonville High group’s theme that night was another marquee Charleston event, one that died and returned this year: the Sternwheel Regatta.
“We had a huge steamboat as the backdrop,” Bailey said.
“We came out as Southern belles with our large parasols and all that and twirled around,” she said.
More questionable was the 1982 East Bank High majorette performance, as recounted by Esquire magazine contributing editor Bob Greene. Greene, who said The Daily Mail asked him to judge that year’s 99 Miss Kanawha Majorette contestants essentially on looks alone, saw the students of that now-closed high school perform a Playboy Bunny routine, as the band played “Centerfold.”
“Forget about the rightness or wrongness of selecting a bona fide beauty queen this far into the Eighties,” Greene wrote. “The real point was, for whatever reasons, all of these West Virginia teenagers had decided to opt for the discipline it took to participate in this exercise.”
Twirlers carry on
Despite the changes, the event has persisted. It has outlasted multiple high schools that used to compete, Democratic control of the state Legislature and the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
Former Miss Kanawha Majorettes say it remains a great moment in their lives.
Charleston City Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass, the 1980 Miss Kanawha Majorette when she attended now-gone DuPont High, said the governor sent her flowers.
Mandy Pellegrin, who won Miss Kanawha Majorette in 2004, called it “the best moment ever as a teenager.”
“I worked so hard for that moment for three years, and finally won my senior year,” Pellegrin said.
She said, by 2004, “it had definitely moved beyond being just a beauty competition.” She also won first place feature twirler that night -- something she, like O’Connor, said she was more focused on than the majorette title.
“I really wanted to prove myself, to be able to do the hard routines,” Pellegrin said.
Her school, Riverside High, born of consolidation of previous competing schools, also won first in the now-gone originality category.
She said she met lifelong friends — future bridesmaids — in band.
“To see these programs dwindle, it’s extremely sad to me,” she said. “It was everything to me, and it’s — it’s almost gone.”
The bands for Tuesday’s event range from 27 students at Hoover to 54 each at St. Albans and Nitro high schools. Hardman has no feature twirler in his 29-member George Washington band to compete for the Miss Kanawha Majorette title.
He has no other “auxiliary” band members, either: no color guard, twirlers, etc.
“We are barebones,” he said. “We march and play, that’s all we have.”
He said he thinks his band size is at a pandemic-induced low, but there has also “been a slow and steady decline in numbers, certainly not quality.”
Brooks, though, said he had about 70-75 band members at Nitro before the pandemic.
Gabbie Mullins, the 2018 Miss Kanawha Majorette, said Riverside High revived a majorette line for her four years of high school. But it has ended.
“Nobody is interested in twirling anymore, I feel like, in the Kanawha Valley,” Mullins said.
Bailey said she was “completely ecstatic” when she won Miss Kanawha Majorette in 1968. The Miss America Pageant's national field director judged her and more than 100 of her competitors. Per tradition, her bandmates carried her off the field atop a bass drum.
“And, to this day, people still remember,” she said.
“Back then, it was kind of a big deal to be a majorette,” she said, “but now, when you go, I’m just amazed at the twirlers now. I mean, those girls are talented.”
The feature twirlers are the modern majorettes. But they, too, may vanish.
“Everybody is trying to be the next DCI [Drum Corps International] band,” Mullins said. “That’s just the way it’s going. Nobody wants like a good ol’ traditional band with majorettes anymore.”
She’s in the West Virginia Mountainettes, a traveling group of twirlers that’s accepting new members. She said she wants to “just try and grow it in the area.”
The Majorette & Band Festival has helped preserve the tradition. Carrie Long said she watched it as a kid before going on to win 2016 Miss Kanawha Majorette.
“I could see, over the stands, my grandma start to tear up because I practiced every day outside of her house for an hour to get to this point,” Long said.
The past year’s winner traditionally crowns her successor. So it was Long, who attended George Washington, who crowned Lauren Carnell, of Capital High. Carnell said her sister Olivia, the 2014 winner, was in the stands.
“Carrie actually came with the pretty crown, and I was like ‘Oh, OK, I’m crying now,’” Carnell said. “You know, just like Carrie and Gabbie, I’ve been coming to this competition for as long as I can remember, seeing my sister, seeing others perform.”
“Those girls work,” Bailey said of today’s twirlers. “That’s hours and hours and hours of work, too.”
But old conceptions of majorettes perhaps haven’t died.
Someone interjected during Bailey’s phone interview about her memories. She said it was her husband, Jim, saying that majorettes provided something to look at when the football team wasn’t good.
“That’s a man’s perspective,” she said.