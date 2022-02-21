Charleston’s Garnet Career Center, housed in a former Black high school that is on the National Register of Historic Places, will close this summer.
Kanawha County Schools spokeswoman Brianna Warner acknowledged Monday that the school had experienced trouble attracting and retaining students in its auto mechanics and practical nursing programs. She blamed COVID-19 for the shortage.
Those two programs will move to the Ben Franklin Career Center, in Dunbar. The future of the school’s English as a second language and high school equivalency diploma programs is unclear.
“We’ll announce details just as soon as we have them,” Warner said.
Garnet is located at 422 Dickinson St., in an area known to preurban-renewal Charleston as “The Block,” roughly bounded by an area north of Washington Street, east of Dickinson Street and west of Leon Sullivan Way. It served as a pulsating, Black-run neighborhood, rich with community. It housed Black-owned homes, businesses, movie theaters and all other means of life Black citizens were denied at the time.
The late Leon Sullivan himself was a Garnet graduate. Sullivan became a civil rights leader and a social activist, focusing on job training and opportunities for Black Americans. He also was an anti-Apartheid activist. His “Sullivan Principles” demanded, among other things, corporate accountability for economic, social and political justice. He became an international voice for Black rights.
Garnet closed as a high school with 1956 integration, although some parts of West Virginia remained segregated beyond that year. It served as a high school from 1900 to 1956 and as headquarters for John Adams Junior High, now John Adams Middle School, while workers erected a new South Hills building in the 1960s.
Losing an adult education center is a bit of a blow, but Charleston activists and history buffs will be more concerned with the building’s future.
“It’s a perfect location for an African-American museum, given its history and location,” said local property broker Howard Swint, who usually takes an outspoken stance on such matters. “In an ideal world, that would be an ideal use.”
Because it is on the historical register, the building cannot be torn down. But that alone might not stop it from falling into disrepair.
“It’s an emotional thing,” said Malayka Knapp-Smith, who teaches English as a second language at Garnet and whose late father graduated from there. “This building has a lot of history, a lot of stories. There are not many who went there left from that era. Their stories go with them.”
Don Epps, 84, of Cross Lanes, was a member of Garnet’s next-to-last graduating class in 1955. He now serves as chairman of the Garnet Alumni Association. About 200 alumni are still alive, Epps said, with about 40 remaining in Charleston.
Epps grew up in St. Albans and went to Carter G. Woodson his first nine years of school. For high school, he had to catch a bus at 6:15 a.m., ride to the East End of Charleston, with stops, and get there 30 minutes before school started. The early start was so that white students could sleep later. Afternoon brought the same discrimination, but in reverse. White children went home first.
“We were hurting on both ends,” Epps said. “We got up early and came home late.”
Epps treasures his days at Garnet, although he acknowledges that the situation wasn’t ideal.
“It was a really good school, under the circumstances, but it could have been better,” he said, citing a lack of resources that white kids took for granted. “You work with what you got and do the best with what you have. The situation wasn’t good, but the experience was good.”
He said he did feel mentally and emotionally free, however. Black kids from all over the Kanawha Valley descended on Garnet out of necessity. They all became one group.
“That’s an experience. Because of the fewness of Black people in this valley today, they don’t get together to do anything,” he said. “We were all thrown together. It’s a uniqueness that will never be experienced by people of this generation.”
Epps described the two worlds of his youth — in school and in St. Albans.
“I never felt bereft except in my own neighborhood. I could not go to a movie, to a lunch counter at Valley Bell, could not ride a taxi,” he said.
Garnet’s position in the middle of The Block afforded students a glimpse of a wider world, one from which they were normally severed. Nearby was a hotel, a nightclub, a pool hall and a movie theater, although kids were kept on a tight leash.
“When I got on that bus on Monday morning, I was in the Black world. When I got home that evening and got off the bus, I was just in the world. That was the hardest thing to adjust to,” he said.
He recalls playing summer league baseball on a team with only three or four white children, an oddity for sure. Garnet even got to play St. Albans his senior year in baseball. He had to take a bus from Charleston to play at a site three blocks from his home, against white youth who were his teammates in the summer.
“They were really, really good friends of mine,” he recalled. “We lost the game 3-2, but I hit a home run out of the stadium.”
Segregation did not crush as much of the spirit as whites intended, Epps said.
“We were segregated but together,” he said. “They could not segregate us from ourselves or who we knew we were.”