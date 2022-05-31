Garnet Career Center’s free high school equivalency degree classes, English lessons and other adult education programs are relocating, as the Charleston center closes.
They’re heading to 500 Leon Sullivan Way, still in Charleston, the Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative announced Tuesday.
“Everything is coming with us,” said Chanda Perry, southwest regional coordinator for the co-op.
Perry said the education will continue to be free, and will still include things like Microsoft Office Specialist training and other job skills training. The co-op’s English-as-a-second-language program teaches non-native speakers.
“We offer so much more than just a high school equivalency prep,” Perry said.
She said classes for the SPOKES job training program are tentatively planned to begin at the new location June 13, with other programs starting July 5.
Adults interested in these types of educational opportunities in Charleston and across the state can visit www.wvadulted.com or call the hotline at 1-800-642-2670, she said.
The Kanawha County school system oversees four other programs at Garnet, and it’s relocating those to Ben Franklin Career Center, in Dunbar. Those offerings are automotive technology, practical nursing, medical assisting and the phlebotomy technician program, said Sue Sweat, Garnet’s principal.