Ever since Gov. Jim Justice shut down all schools one year ago due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Kanawha County’s school children have weathered the pandemic, trying to absorb nearly a year’s worth of lessons through virtual education while missing cherished annual community events.
The 2020 Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee was one of the first of many event cancellations due to COVID-19, leaving students moving onto high school who were hoping for one final shot at the national event feeling sad.
Fast forward one year, the spelling bee is back, just virtually. Now Kanawha County’s spelling bee champion, Manvitha Sanjaya of John Adams Middle School, and county runner-up Vinu Chandrasekar of Dunbar Middle School, can just focus on the words again.
On Saturday, Sanjaya and Chandrasekar will compete with other regional students for a shot at competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Both students said in interviews this week that one full year of virtual learning has had its high and lows, but it’s allowed them plenty of time to study.
“I’ve been doing e-learning, and I think since everything is from home I’ve been having more time in between [class] breaks to practice the words,” said Sanjaya, 12.
Sanjaya, a sixth grader, said she has had recent local spelling bee experience but is making a first-time appearance in the regional event.
“I’ve never been to a regional, this is my first time, but I’ve been to county spelling bee in fourth and fifth grade too,” she said.
Sanjaya said in past bee events, she worked hard but did not have the same amount of time or will to practice spelling as she does now while learning virtually from her home.
“In fourth and fifth grade, I thought I was pretty good at it, but back then I didn’t get as much time to study, and since I was younger I didn’t put that much effort into it,” she said.
For an activity that demands repetitive practice sessions like spelling does, Sanjaya said the subject is not taught in the classroom to the extent students need. To prepare for Saturday, Sanjaya said she’s found most success in pairing words with their definitions, making memorization easier. She is quizzed on definitions of words, which she said has helped her remember words and their spellings more clearly.
“Doing virtual school, I think it’s nice because you can [practice] from the comfort of your home,” Sanjaya said. “It affected my spelling because I get some more time, because in school we’re really only doing schoolwork. You’re not really home to do anything and you don’t have your list with you, but at home during breaks you can just get out your list and look at words just like that.”
Chandrasekar, a seventh grader, said the last year of virtual learning has brought some confusion, especially early in the pandemic. Lately, schoolwork and communicating with teachers has been coming easier. But unlike e-learning, this won’t be Chandrasekar’s first rodeo at the regional spelling bee.
“Spelling was something that I always liked from the beginning, and I’ve been doing this since fourth grade,” he said. “In fourth grade, I was the county runner up and I’ve been to the Gazette-Mail spelling bee one time before.”
Chandrasekar, 12, predicted that experience on-stage at the regional event will pay off on Saturday.
“In fourth grade, I didn’t have much expectations, but it was a very good experience doing it,” he said. “I think the experience will help me coming to the Gazette-Mail spelling bee this year.”
Chandrasekar said he’s been studying hard for Saturday, and he’s been using virtual apps to help memorize words he may see at the event.
The event will be done while students compete from their homes, typing their answers instead of reciting them on-stage. The students have to sign an integrity pledge and the bee, which is a timed test this year, is proctored by their parents. Both students said there will be more comfort performing at home virtually.
“It’s very different this year. The online version at home may feel a little different, and less nervousness,” Chandrasekar said. “I worked a bit hard this year to do this because virtually it was a bit very different for me. So I’m happy to be in this place and have this opportunity.”
“The virtual spelling,” Sanjaya said, “it’s more comfortable than doing it on stage because people are watching you and give you more pressure, but if you’re typing out the words, it feels better.”
But regardless of what happens Saturday, Chandrasekar said he’s just happy to be competing.
“For Saturday, I just want to do the best I can, and just be free, trying to memorize all the words I can and really do my best,” he said.
The Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee is sponsored by SMART 529 and HD Media.