Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia University will review roughly half of its academic programs as the school continues to face financial challenges.

During a virtual Campus Conversation earlier this week, WVU President Gordon Gee said “every aspect of the institution” is being reviewed. Gee also acknowledged that changes at WVU are being made at an unprecedented pace.

Stories you might like

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you