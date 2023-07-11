West Virginia University will review roughly half of its academic programs as the school continues to face financial challenges.
During a virtual Campus Conversation earlier this week, WVU President Gordon Gee said “every aspect of the institution” is being reviewed. Gee also acknowledged that changes at WVU are being made at an unprecedented pace.
“Nothing is exempt,” Gee said. “In fact, we have every belief that we'll continue.”
During the session, Maryanne Reed, provost and vice president for academic affairs, announced the results of an initial review of academic programs conducted by her team and the RPK Group, a higher education consultancy firm hired by WVU. The purpose of the review was to identify programs and units that will undergo a formal review process outlined in the rules of the Board of Governors.
The formal review will involve 48% of academic support units and 47% of their included programs, said Mark Gavin, associate provost for academic budget, facilities, and strategic initiatives.
The units identified included various departments within the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources; the College of Applied Human Sciences; the College of Creative Arts; the College of Law; Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resource and Design; Eberly College of Arts and Sciences; the School of Medicine; the School of Pharmacy; the School of Public Health; and the Chambers College of Business and Economics.
WVU has already notified the administrators of the affected units, Reed said.
The goals of the formal review are to align academic programs with student demand, career opportunities and market trends, while also supporting WVU's land grant and research missions, Reed said. The aim is to ensure effective and efficient delivery of programs within the portfolio.
Reed highlighted the role of the RPK Group in the review process, noting their assistance in validating data, analyzing information, and developing a decision-making framework based on best practices and standards in higher education.
Gavin said the metrics of the initial review focused on program size, enrollment trends, unit-level factors, faculty resources, instructional efficiency and financial performance.
Gavin emphasized the importance of considering programs within the context of their respective units and holistically evaluating resources and delivery. The screening process exempted certain programs, such as non-terminal master's degrees connected to doctoral programs and new programs with less than three years of data.
Additionally, research expenditures and state priority programs were taken into account, Gavin said. Units were identified for formal review based on enrollment metrics, unit-level metrics, research considerations, and areas of distinction.
Gavin clarified that being identified for formal review does not guarantee program discontinuation, and the review process follows the Board of Governors Rule 2.2, allowing for input from colleges, units and faculty.
The outcome of a review can range from continuation of the program without change to complete discontinuation, with a spectrum of possibilities in between, including personnel reductions or other changes to increase efficiency.
Gavin said reductions in force identified as a result of the formal review process could be effective as early as this fall, while others could take much longer.
WVU’s budget deficit and subsequent streamlining prompted a group of nearly 70 faculty members to release a signed letter opposing reductions in force at the school. The letter, dated June 15, states that WVU administrators are laying off faculty and staff in an “unprecedented manner.”
“Although WVU needs to address the budget deficit, we believe the RIF will damage the university’s ability to deliver quality education and fulfill its land grant mission, as well as threaten its status as a research institution,” the letter states.
While saying he recognized the concerns of the faculty, Gee emphasized the importance of transparency and data-driven decision-making, as well as the need to move quickly and decisively in the review process.
“This involves people's lives. It involves the notion that we are engaged in making some very difficult decisions, and people will be affected by those. To say that it's not difficult is not the right statement. It is very difficult. I want to acknowledge that,” Gee said.
Gee also emphasized the need to address undergraduate enrollment challenges, even for programs not identified for formal review, as declining numbers will pose significant challenges.
“We're in a time of decreasing numbers," Gee said. "We need to make sure that those challenges are understood and met.”
